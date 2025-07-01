Kota MADANI development meets modern needs with sustainable facilities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kota MADANI development project has been justified as a necessary initiative to address current housing and infrastructure demands, particularly for civil servants. Designed with sustainability and advanced safety features, the project aims to provide comprehensive facilities, eliminating the need for residents to fund basic amenities later.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Hasan emphasised that the project integrates digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) while prioritising essential services. These include schools, mosques, a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution, and a government health clinic.

“This is not a new Putrajaya or a mega mall project, but one focused on delivering basic facilities to meet the increasing needs of residents,” he said in a Facebook post.

Zulkifli noted that past developments often excluded critical amenities in initial planning, forcing communities to raise funds for construction. “With these planned facilities, residents will no longer need to travel long distances to send their children to school or go to mosque, which is a common challenge today.”

The project aligns with the MADANI philosophy, promoting balanced development in education, spirituality, recreation, and economic activities. Zulkifli urged nationwide adoption of this model, stating it would benefit residents and stakeholders.

Launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on June 26, the RM4 billion Kota MADANI project in Precinct 19, Putrajaya, operates under a public-private partnership via a build, lease, maintain, and transfer (BLMT) framework, requiring no initial government funding.