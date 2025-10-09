Malaysian Rubber Board drawing up 2026–2030 strategic plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) is drawing up its Strategic Plan 2026–2030 to chart a more sustainable path for the country’s rubber industry, said Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

The comprehensive plan will serve as a roadmap to boost productivity, promote innovation through research and development (R&D), empower support services, and strengthen operational efficiency and governance within the MRB.

“This plan is structured around four main strategic pillars, namely enhancing rubber productivity to ensure the long-term sustainability of the national rubber industry, advancing R&D to drive continuous growth and innovation, empowering support services to strengthen the overall rubber industry ecosystem, and strengthening the operational efficiency and governance of the MRB,” Johari said.

In his speech at the opening of the International Rubber Economic Conference 2025 here today, Johari said that as global demand for sustainable products continues to rise, it is crucial for Malaysia to address environmental, social and economic challenges within the natural rubber (NR) industry.

“Sustainable practices in NR production are essential not only to protect our ecosystems but also to ensure the livelihoods of smallholders and the long-term viability of the industry.”

The ministry, together with MRB, is committed to ensuring that the national rubber industry complies with international sustainability standards, including the European Union Deforestation Regulation, which will come into effect on Dec 30, he added.

Johari also said the Malaysian Sustainable Natural Rubber (MSNR) agenda aims to strengthen the sustainability framework for the rubber sector.

MNSR is a sustainability recognition given to MRB licence and permit holders through the regulatory and enforcement approach to promote sustainable practices in natural rubber production

The minister said the Standard Operating Procedure for MSNR was designed with careful consideration of legal requirements and supply chain traceability within Malaysia’s rubber industry.

Malaysia’s commitment to international sustainability standards was reinforced by the launch of the first MSNR-compliant Malaysian rubber export to the European Union on Dec 12, 2024, Johari said.

“The MSNR initiative, which was previously implemented only in Peninsular Malaysia, has now been extended to Sabah and Sarawak with the endorsement of the Sabah Rubber Industry Board and the Sarawak Rubber Industry Board,” he added. – Bernama