Matrade: INSP 2024 generates RM512m in potential sales for Malaysian exporters

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) generated RM512 million in potential sales for Malaysian exporters at the International Sourcing Programme (INSP), which took place from Dec 17 to 19 during the Malaysia-China Summit 2024 (MCS 2024) in Kuala Lumpur.

The INSP successfully facilitated 398 business matching sessions, consisting of 393 physical meetings and five virtual meetings. The sessions connected about 200 Malaysian exporters with nearly 100 foreign buyers, with China emerging as the largest sourcing country, accounting for 73.8% of the total, followed by Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Hungary.

The achievement showcases the robust demand for Malaysian products and services in international markets and highlights Matrade’s commitment to enhancing trade relations and expanding market access for local businesses.

Matrade deputy CEO Abu Bakar Yusof said the remarkable sales generated through the INSP reflect international buyers’ growing confidence in Malaysian offerings.

“This platform not only creates immediate sales opportunities but also fosters long-term partnerships that are vital for our exporters’ growth,“ he said in a statement.

MCS 2024, themed “Prosperity Beyond 50”, celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

The summit served as a dynamic platform for fostering trade and investment, featuring a diverse range of exhibitors

and discussions focused on key sectors such as renewable energy, digital technology and advanced manufacturing.

The event received strong backing from sponsors, including Huawei Technologies Malaysia and Petroliam Nasional Bhd, emphasising its significance in promoting bilateral trade.

“The INSP is a testament to Matrade’s dedication to empowering Malaysian businesses through strategic international collaborations,“ Abu Bakar said. “We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to facilitate

opportunities that benefit our local industries.”