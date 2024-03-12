$!1win and HSDF Bring Free Healthcare Screenings to 10,000 People across Enugu and Anambra State

ENUGU, NIGERIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2024 - 1win, a licensed global iGaming brand, launches a charitable healthcare screening initiative in collaboration with the Helpers Social Development Foundation (HSDF). The project aims to improve access to vital health services for vulnerable groups in Enugu and Anambra States and support early diagnosis of diabetes and cardiovascular conditions in Nigeria.

The 1win-facilitated health check-ups operate from November 30 to December 30, 2024, across Enugu and Anambra states and target individuals between 18 and 60 years. With on-ground guidance from the renowned charity organization HSDF, the joint project aims to reach around 10,000 local people and provide them with preliminary screenings for hypertension and diabetes, the two prevalent conditions posing severe risks to public health in Nigeria.

Throughout the campaign, citizens can obtain free healthcare services at 1win-branded screening stations at markets, churches, mosques, town halls, and community centers across rural areas in Enugu and Anambra states. 1win has ensured that these stations offer free blood sugar testing and consultations with experienced healthcare practitioners. Visitors can receive blood pressure readings, detailed screening results, and clear, tailored guidance from specialists to help manage and prevent diseases.

This program underscores 1win’s mission to contribute meaningfully to the communities where the brand operates. By partnering with HSDF, 1win is extending its impact beyond business to address healthcare challenges and promote more sustainable living.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Chidi Okeke, Head and Director of HSDF, said, “This partnership represents a step toward a healthier society. With 1win’s support, we can reach people who do not have proper access to healthcare services. Such partnership is essential as diabetes and heart conditions frequently remain undiagnosed yet can be mortal. Together with 1win, we hope to empower local people with knowledge and resources to take charge of their health.”

Residents of Enugu and Anambra States are encouraged to visit the nearest healthcare stations between November 30 and December 30 to take advantage of this life-preserving opportunity.

https://1win.ng/

https://www.instagram.com/1win.global/