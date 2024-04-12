PETALING JAYA: The MyKad data of 17 million Malaysians has allegedly been leaked and is being sold on the dark web.

According to a post by AI-powered dark web intelligence X account @stealthmole_int, it claims that the data of 17 million Malaysian citizens’ MyKad has been leaked and is being sold on the dark web.

“As proof, they have publicly shared samples of Malaysian ID cards on the dark web.”

The post also added such data breach raises concerns as it can lead to serious crimes.

“This massive data breach raises concerns as it could lead to serious crimes like identity theft and financial fraud.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has brushed off claims of the data leakage.

According to Bernama, he said so far, no incident of identity card or MyKad data leakage has been reported.

He also called on the people to be careful about the dissemination of unverified information.

“There is an allegation of a data leak involving 17 million identity cards, which has gone viral on social media.

I have asked the National Registration Department (JPN) and the information technology security division to investigate this matter.

“So far, no incident of leakage has been reported.

“The government guarantees that the integrity of data, especially the people’s information, is always maintained,“ he was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Data leaks: In-depth study needed for proposal to make govt an entity subject to legal action