IPOH: The High Court here was today told that the cause of death of a Form Five student who was hit by a car in front of a school here was “chest and abdominal injuries due to a road traffic crash”.

Forensic Medical Specialist Dr Ain Nurfarhana Hamdan, 35, testified that she conducted an autopsy on 17-year-old Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie at 3 pm on Dec 15, 2023, at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh, following a request from the investigating officer.

The 24th prosecution witness said the autopsy revealed external injuries, such as bruises, abrasions, and scratches, as well as internal injuries, including eight broken ribs.

“Among the bruised areas were the inner upper right eyelid, with abrasions on the outer right eyebrow, upper right cheek, and lower right cheek til the chin,“ she said when reading her witness statement on the 12th day of the murder trial involving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak today.

The hearing was before Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet.

Mohd Nazri 45, is charged with murdering Muhammad Zaharif at Jalan Taman Jati 1, near SMK Jati, between 11.45 am and 12.32 pm on Dec 15, 2023.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Dr Ain Nurfarhana said the internal examination also revealed 2,000 millilitres of blood in the victim’s abdominal cavity (hemoperitoneum), a ruptured liver on the right side, damage around the right kidney, and bruising near the right adrenal gland.

She said that based on the postmortem examination there were injuries on the victim’s head, face, chest, abdomen, back, both arms, and both legs.

“The injuries to the victim’s chest and abdomen were severe and were consistent with injuries from a road traffic accident. The injuries ultimately caused his death,“ she said.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, V. Suloshani and Low Qin Hui, while Mohd Nazri was represented by lawyers M. Athimulan, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid and Aiman ​​Hakim Kamaruzzaman.