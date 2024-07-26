2024 FIABCI-Taiwan Real Estate Excellence Awards Ceremony Focus on Promoting ESG Principles and Sustainable Developments in Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 July 2024 - The 2024 FIABCI-Taiwan Real Estate Excellence Awards, held on the evening of July 23rd, featured distinguished guests including Vice President Bi-Khim Hsiao, MOTC Minister Men-Yen Li, Deputy Director Yen-Hsing Hsu of the newly restructured National Land Management Agency, and Director Rong-Jing Wang of the Architecture and Building Research Institute. This annual event was also attended by prominent figures from the industry, public sector, and academia. Real estate professionals gathered to celebrate and commend the award-winning projects, sharing this moment of honor together.

In her opening remarks, FIABCI-Taiwan President Lily Chang proclaimed on behalf of the hosting organization that the FIABCI-Taiwan Real Estate Excellence Awards has received an increasing number of entries year after year since its establishment in 2006, reflecting growing awareness both within the public and private sectors. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the winners for taking part in this event and believing this to be a perfect platform for them to share their remarkable achievements.

President Chang further noted that all winning projects have devoted tremendously to architectural aesthetics, construction quality, property management, preservation of culture and environment, social housing, urban regeneration, net-zero carbon emissions, and various other ESG initiatives. The winning projects are widely recognized and praised as good practices of contemporary construction. This year, Taiwan also brought home two Silver awards from FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards held in Singapore. She concluded her remarks by calling on this year’s winners of the FIABCI-Taiwan Real Estate Excellence Awards to participate in the upcoming 2025 FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards, where their outstanding performance and achievement can be further recognized on the international level.

FIABCI incumbent World President Ramón Riera sent his warm regards to this year’s winners in a specially recorded video message. He noted that Taiwan’s award-winning projects have been widely perceived as examples of excellence, and the FIABCI-Taiwan Real Estate Excellence Awards provide a perfect platform to recognize and celebrate such outstanding achievements. He also congratulated President Lily Chang for winning her vice presidential campaign at the FIABCI World Congress in Singapore this May. President Lily Chang will serve as FIABCI World Vice President from 2024 to 2025, World President Elect from 2025 to 2026 and finally as FIABCI World President from 2026 to 2027.

Convenor Nan-Yuen Huang of the FIABCI- Taiwan Real Estate Excellence Awards Judging Committee reemphasized his ideal where the public and private sectors collaborate on “constructing urban and rural spaces with architectural and environmental aesthetics, creating a quality landscape that offers the public an environment where they can enjoy the aesthetics of life.” He expressed his appreciation to this year’s participants and acknowledged their pursuit to excellence. The Convenor finished his remarks by reaffirming that the quality of Taiwan’s construction projects is now of world-class.

This year’s Special Contribution for Urban Development Award recipients include Deputy Mayor Shu-Chuan Lee from the Taipei City Government, Deputy Mayor Lo Ta-Sheng from the Kaohsiung City Government, and Architect Che Fu Chang, Principal of Che Fu Chang Architects. Their dedication to local infrastructure and social welfare has contributed significantly to Taiwan’s overall environmental aesthetic.

The pinnacle of achievement in the FIABCI- Taiwan Real Estate Excellence Awards this year is exemplified by winners of the Comprehensive Achievement Excellence Award, namely the Pingtung County Main Library and Grand Garden by Sweeten Real Estate Development. The Pingtung County Main Library transformed a dull and monotonous space into an art piece akin to a modern art museum, giving us a very successful example of how old buildings can be regenerated. Sweeten Real Estate Development, confident and well-prepared, has decided to take part in four categories this year. Winning one Gold Award and three Excellence Awards, exceptional quality has been demonstrated through its Grand Garden project. Maison de Riviére by Jiuh Horng Company Limited, on the other hand, was awarded with the Comprehensive Achievement Award. Judges praised this residential complex for seamlessly integrating with the neighboring open spaces and its effort on creating a multi-layered urban landscape.

Vice President Bi-Khim Hsiao emphasized that sustainable architecture is a future for real estate development and requires global actions. She reiterated how sustainable architecture and other ESG concepts can further complement Taiwan’s existing architectural culture and urban competitiveness. She looks forward to leveraging the FIABCI- Taiwan Real Estate Excellence Awards to foster architectural aesthetics, create higher living quality, sustainable development and essentially a more livable nation.

In President Chang’s heartfelt closing remarks, she stated that each and every excellent construction project is not only a safe haven for people’s lives but also a crucial part in shaping an outstanding urban landscape. Real estate professionals are, after all, entrusted by the public to create an excellent architecture that would complement our very living environment. Through the platform of FIABCI- Taiwan Real Estate Excellence Awards, President Lily Chang hopes that the public and private sectors will continue to engage in this healthy competition to elevate Taiwan’s construction standards and improve the overall quality of life and wellbeing.

Hashtag: #FIABCI-Taiwan

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.