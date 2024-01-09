One killed, four injured in Russian shelling of Sumy region, Ukraine says

KYIV: One civilian was killed and four others injured in Russian shelling overnight on Ukraine’s Sumy region on the border between the two warring countries, the local Ukrainian administration said on Sunday.

“During the night and morning, the Russians carried out 18 shellings of border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 47 explosions were recorded,“ the administration said on Telegram.

It said nine districts of the region were under attack.

Local prosecutors clarified later on Sunday that Russia had launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv route in Sumy district and a 23-year-old truck driver was killed.

It said one truck caught fire and about 20 others were damaged.

Ukraine’s air force said in a separate statement it had destroyed eight out of eleven Russian attack drones used overnight.

“This time, the occupiers targeted Ukrainian grain and the logistics of the agricultural sector, particularly in Mykolaiv and Sumy regions,“ the air force said, giving no more details.

The Sumy region borders Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched a major cross-border incursion on Aug. 6. Russian troops, meanwhile, continue to press towards the strategic hub of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.