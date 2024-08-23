Home
Business
Corporate News from Media OutReach Newswire
2024 “The Land of Blessings” Cultural Tourism Promotion Activities Held in Hong Kong and Macao
HONG KONG SAR - 23 August 2024 - The 2024 “The Land of Blessings” Cultural Tourism Promotion Activities were successfully held in Hong Kong and Macao on August 20 and 22. The activities, hosted by Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, attracted cultural and tourism authorities, representatives of cultural and tourism enterprises and institutions, chambers of commerce, and associations from Fuzhou, Hong Kong, and Macao.
2024 “The Land of Blessings” Cultural Tourism Promotion Activities Held in Hong Kong and Macao
