Malaysian diversity the winner with four co-hosts for 2027 SEA Games - Marina Chin

SUBANG JAYA: The 2027 Sea Games, which is scheduled to be co-hosted by Kuala Lumpur and the three states of Sarawak, Sabah and Penang, is seen as a real impetus for promoting the cultural diversity in Malaysia.

National athletics legend Datuk Marina Chin said in addition to promoting Malaysian culture, the strategy is also seen to be cut costs for the federal government in organising the biennial games.

“I think it’s a good idea because the states can highlight their own niche specialties and also help the government to co-host (the Sea Games).

“We will also have less problems that come with size, as everything will not be gathered in one place, rather then getting knotted with logistic problems like traffic bottlenecks,” she said at the 2024 Subang Jaya Jiwa Merdeka Convoy here today.

On Thursday, Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh announced that three states, namely Sarawak, Sabah and Penang, agreed to co-host with Kuala Lumpur to organise the 2027 SEA Games which are estimated to cost a whopping RM700 million.

Hannah explained that the overall bill will hence not be fully borne by the government, as it will be assisted by three states, with Sarawak being the largest contributor to the tune of RM300 million, Sabah RM100 million and Penang RM15 million.

Meanwhile, the Subang Jaya programme that took place here in collaboration with the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (YAKEB) also featured seven former national players in conjunction with the 67th National Day celebration to get up close with the doting public.

In addition to Marina, among those present were former shuttlers Goh Liu Ying, Datuk Foo Kok Keong and Datuk Rashid Sidek; Datuk Zaiton Othman (track and field); Datuk Dollah Salleh (football) and national bodybuilding legend Datuk Malek Noor.

YAKEB chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed said he was happy with the response from visitors at the event.

“We also held a meet and greet activity with these legendary icons and this will help to foster the spirit of sportsmanship for the elderly (sporting public),” he said.