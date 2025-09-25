2025 World Manufacturing Convention Concludes Successfully in Hefei

HEFEI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - The 2025 World Manufacturing Convention, themed “Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future,“ concluded in Hefei. Over four days, the convention gathered global leaders in manufacturing to showcase China’s evolving innovations, offering Chinese solutions and wisdom for the high-quality development of global manufacturing.

This year’s convention featured more than 30 major or specialized events, a significant increase from the previous edition. It attracted government officials, business leaders, representatives of international organizations, and chamber executives from over 40 countries and regions, with foreign attendees exceeding 50%—underscoring its role as a platform for openness and cooperation.

During the opening ceremony and forums, key reports were released, including the China Top 500 Manufacturing Enterprises, Manufacturing Digital Transformation Capability Report (2025), Strategic Research Report on World-Class Advanced Manufacturing Clusters, and the Huishang Development Report. Leveraging the convention’s global stage, more than 100 research findings, industry indices, and white papers were unveiled for the first time, further enhancing the event’s value.

The convention also presented 10 exhibition zones and an unmanned systems interactive area, covering 30,000 square meters. Innovations such as a manned lunar rover, a superconducting quantum computer, and domestically produced high-end electric vehicles priced over one million yuan were on display—highlighting achievements of China and Anhui in advancing new industrialization during the 14th Five-Year Plan. With a focus on artificial intelligence, the convention introduced an Intelligent Robotics Exhibition Zone. The “Robot Avenue,“ replicating an urban street, vividly demonstrated real-world applications of robots across industry and daily life, becoming a highlight.

According to statistics, the convention facilitated 735 cooperation projects with a total investment of 380.2 billion yuan. More than a showcase of technological innovation, the event served as a bridge for dialogue and collaboration between China’s manufacturing sector and the global industry. With strong technological strength and an open ecosystem, China is injecting momentum into the global manufacturing upgrade and working with the world to write a new chapter in high-quality development.