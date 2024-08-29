7-Eleven Teams Up with mofusand and Sanrio characters for the First Time

HONG KONG SAR - 29 August 2024 - The popular Japanese illustration mofusand, beloved for its endearing big eyes, playful poses and charming expressions, has captured the hearts of fans of all ages. This summer, 7-Eleven is teaming up with mofusand and Sanrio characters for an exciting collaboration, launching six “mofusand X Sanrio characters Cuddly Cat Plushies + Meowtastic Mini Jar” sets. Mofusand makes a surprise appearance dressed as six beloved Sanrio characters, doubling the cuteness with this exclusive collaboration and bringing a touch of joy to your busy life!

The “mofusand X Sanrio characters Cuddly Cat Plushies + Meowtastic Mini Jars” collection features mofusand dressed up as six popular Sanrio characters: Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pompompurin, My Melody, Hangyodon, and Hello Kitty. Each mofusand looks extra adorable in each Sanrio character’s signature headgear, while holding a matching mini Sanrio plushie. Each set includes one of these irresistibly cute Cuddly Cat Plushies and a matching Meowtastic Mini Jar. The practical mini jars are made from food-grade borosilicate glass and feature beautiful character designs. They’re perfect for storing everyday items or snacks, and the cat ear-shaped lid doubles as a cute little snack dish for your pet! And the best part? You get two fantastic items for the price of one so they’re great value!

Each mofusand plushie is dressed up in a headgear inspired by a popular Sanrio character, making them even more irresistibly cute! These Cuddly Cat Plushies are incredibly soft and huggable, each holding a mini Sanrio character plushie. Hang them on the rim of your cup for a bit of company while you work or study, or perch them on your computer monitor for a dose of kawaii as you power through your tasks. Feeling tired? Just look up at your cheerful Cuddly Cat for an instant mood boost! You can also attach them to your bag or backpack as a charming keychain, so they can be by your side wherever you go!

Each Meowtastic Mini Jar, along with its lid, features a calming colour scheme that brings a breath of fresh air to any room. Both the jar and lid are made from food-grade borosilicate glass, making them microwave and freezer-safe. They’re perfect for storing snacks, overnight oats, yoghurt, desserts, or other treats, so you can enjoy a worry-free breakfast, snack, or dessert! Beyond food, these versatile jars can also hold everyday essentials like cotton swabs and pads or even serve as stylish makeup brush holders, fitting seamlessly into your home or office. The thoughtfully designed base allows for secure stacking, making them easy to store and organise. Plus, if you have a furry friend, the cat ear-shaped lid doubles as an adorable mini snack dish, perfect for treating your pet! With so many uses, don’t miss the chance to redeem these functional and charming jars!

The six styles of “Cuddly Cat Plushies + Meowtastic Mini Jars” will be available at 7-Eleven starting from 7am on 28 August. Fans of mofusand and Sanrio characters, don’t miss out on this adorable collaboration! Head to 7-Eleven and redeem yours today!

“mofusand X Sanrio characters Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar” Product Details:

mofusand X Cinnamoroll Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar

This cheerful mofusand plushie, wearing the headgear of Cinnamoroll, the champion of the 2024 Sanrio Character Ranking in Hong Kong, is simply overflowing with cuteness! The Cuddly Cat Plushie is holding a matching Cinnamoroll mini plushie, making it even more adorable. The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in a classic, gentle sky blue and features a dreamy illustration of mofusand and Cinnamoroll sharing a sweet moment on a cloud. Perch the Cuddly Cat Plushie on the rim of the Mini Jar for an instant touch of whimsy to your home decor!

Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions:

Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height

Capacity: Approx. 450ml

Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall

mofusand X Kuromi Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar

This mofusand plushie, sporting Kuromi’s iconic headgear (she was the runner-up in the 2024 Sanrio Character Ranking in Hong Kong!), will melt your heart with its big, soulful eyes. The Cuddly Cat Plushie is holding a mini Kuromi plushie, creating an endearingly sweet look. The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in a mysterious purple hue but features a playful illustration of mofusand and Kuromi having fun together. This lively scene adds a touch of unexpected sweetness to the typically mischievous Kuromi.

Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions:

Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height

Capacity: Approx. 450ml

Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall

mofusand X Pompompurin Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar

This playful mofusand plushie, wearing Pompompurin’s headgear and giving a cheeky wink, is simply bursting with positive vibes. The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in a soft yellow colour and features a heartwarming illustration of mofusand and Pompompurin cuddling together, showcasing an undeniable charm that’s hard to resist!

Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions:

Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height

Capacity: Approx. 450ml

Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall

mofusand X My Melody Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar

This mofusand plushie, sporting My Melody’s iconic headgear, is winking playfully with a cute little pout. The Cuddly Cat Plushie is holding a My Melody mini plushie in a similarly adorable pose and is sure to melt your heart! The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in a lovely soft pink and features a sweet illustration of mofusand and a My Melody plushie keeping each other company. It’s the perfect addition for anyone who loves all things cute and girly!

Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions:

Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height

Capacity: Approx. 450ml

Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall

mofusand X Hangyodon Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar

This mofusand plushie, sporting Hangyodon’s distinctive headgear, looks absolutely adorable with a happy smile and closed eyes. The Cuddly Cat Plushie is holding a playful Hangyodon mini plushie, offering a sense of comfort and cheer. The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in Hangyodon’s signature blue-green colour and features a delightful illustration of mofusand and a Hangyodon plush toy having fun together. It’s simply irresistible!

Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions:

Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height

Capacity: Approx. 450ml

Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall

mofusand X Hello Kitty Cuddly Cat Plushie + Meowtastic Mini Jar

This mofusand plushie, sporting Hello Kitty’s iconic red bow, is simply overflowing with cuteness! This Cuddly Cat Plushie is holding a mini Hello Kitty plushie, capturing the undeniable charm of both mofusand and Hello Kitty. The Meowtastic Mini Jar comes in a bright and eye-catching red, decorated with an adorable illustration of mofusand playfully perched on a Hello Kitty plush toy. It’s the perfect way to add a touch of sweetness to your day!

Meowtastic Mini Jar dimensions:

Approxs 8.5cm diameter x 10cm height

Capacity: Approx. 450ml

Cuddly Cat Plushie dimensions: Approx. 10cm tall

#Eligible spending excludes purchases of 7-Eleven Pre-order products, yuu Pre-order products, cigarettes, milk powder (all types), diapers, redemption items under stamp promotions, online game cards, mobile phone top-up cards/SIM cards/value coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps of any kind, plastic shopping bag charges, and other service items. (Other service items include but are not limited to the last 10 Octopus transaction records printing, prepayment, e-coupons, bill payment, donations, value-added services (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, “Tap & Go”, TNG and other e-wallets), fax and photocopying services, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return services, lockers, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry services, etc.) For more details, please visit our website.