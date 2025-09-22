Pantai Timur Fest 2025 to showcase East Coast cuisine and culture

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pantai Timur Fest 2025 will highlight the distinctive cuisine, culture, arts, and crafts of Pahang, Kelantan, and Terengganu from October 2 to 5.

Tourism Malaysia senior director of Domestic and Events Division Datin Rafidah Idris stated the festival at Seri Pacific Hotel grounds aims to promote the East Coast as a premier tourism destination.

She explained that East Coast states are a primary focus for ecotourism attractions, culture, and family vacation destinations.

Rafidah added that the festival serves as a pre-promotion to build momentum for the success of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“Tourism Malaysia views the organisation of the festival as an important step that will benefit all segments of tourism such as ecotourism, cultural tourism and gastronomy,” she said.

She noted the event emphasises eco-friendly aspects and local culture, which are now a priority for global tourists.

The festival will also feature performances by local artistes for visitors to enjoy.

Rafidah also announced the concurrent Global Meet 2025 international tourism conference from October 1 to 3 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

She said the presence of thousands of global participants will make the festival a high-impact platform to introduce the East Coast’s beauty directly to the international market.

This event is a crucial platform to promote Malaysia as a must-visit destination for travellers worldwide. – Bernama