KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - Sixty per cent of Shopee Affiliates say that supporting their families while maintaining a flexible lifestyle is the most fulfilling aspect of being an affiliate, according to Shopee Malaysia’s latest ‘Your Shopee Affiliate Journey: Ramadan & Raya Growth Insights’ study. The study surveyed over 2,000 affiliates on how they look forward to growing during Ramadan and Raya 2025. While the majority prioritise family support, 40% find fulfillment in sharing the best deals, helping their audiences discover products, and building credibility as a trusted source.

Ramadan and Raya unite communities, and Shopee Affiliates transform online shopping into a more personal and engaging experience. Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia, states, “Digital creators do more than promote products. They build trust, share real experiences, and help shoppers make informed choices for festive preparations. Our affiliate program creates new income opportunities for creators while enabling consumers to celebrate and support businesses. By delivering authentic recommendations and valuable insights, affiliates enhance the festive shopping journey, making it more seamless and rewarding for everyone.”

The study reveals that while all affiliates prioritise high-quality content to build trust and credibility, they take different approaches. Over 87% do so through carefully curated recommendations, selecting personally tested products, highly rated sellers, or Ramadan and Raya essentials such as baju Raya and home décor. Meanwhile, the remaining 13% engage their audiences by sharing their excitement for unboxing and reviewing products in Shopee Video or Shopee Live, offering a more personal and immersive experience.

Affiliates go beyond product recommendations by transforming the shopping experience with engaging, high-impact content. Nine in ten leverage Shopee Video to connect with their audiences, delivering festive shopping guides, outfit inspiration, and gift recommendations. Through creative unboxings and in-depth product reviews, they drive consumer confidence and make online shopping more dynamic and rewarding.

As the Raya Bersama Shopee Campaign approaches, affiliates are seizing the opportunity to expand their reach and engage with Malaysians on a larger scale. 100% of affiliates see it as a growth opportunity, providing a festive platform to connect with audiences actively looking for curated recommendations and exclusive deals.

“Being an affiliate allows me to turn my passion into something meaningful,” shares Afifah Rosli, winner of the Best Shopee Video Creator award at the Shopee Superstar Awards 2024. “Ramadan and Raya are such special times, and I love being able to share ideas and products that enhance the celebrations. Whether it’s helping someone pick out the perfect baju raya or introducing them to delicious festive treats, it’s incredibly rewarding to know that my recommendations make a difference.”

Shopee brings affiliates and local brands together through on-ground initiatives like Shopee House: Rumah Terbuka Shopee. This dynamic event welcomed over 900 affiliates and 30 brands, fostering connections through networking sessions, Brand-Affiliate Livestream Matchmaking, and 78 hours of live streaming. The event attracted over 800,000 viewers, strengthening brand-creator partnerships and driving deeper engagement.

At the event, Shopee introduced several key initiatives to help affiliates maximise their impact. The study reveals that 75% of affiliates are excited about Shopee’s Ramadan and Raya campaigns, which include key initiatives such as the Shopee Video Mission, the Ramadan Raya “Pos & Menang” campaign, Shopee Live’s Stream-A-Thon, and the Content Creators’ Club. Meanwhile, 25% are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to explore these features in 2025.

“I never expected that sharing my favourite finds could actually grow into something so rewarding,” shares Sarah Mnasir, a Shopee Affiliate, “This Raya feels extra special because with my Affiliate earnings, I can finally help my family refresh our home with new decor and even upgrade some of our old appliances. It’s the little things that make our celebrations even more meaningful.”

Affiliates prove that personal, interactive, and community-driven experiences drive e-commerce success, especially during festive seasons. As digital commerce evolves, those who blend passion with purpose will shape its future. By introducing shoppers to new products, sharing festive inspiration, and building authentic connections, affiliates are not just participating in online shopping—they are defining its next chapter.

Note to Editor

Survey Methodology:

The “Your Shopee Affiliate Journey: Ramadan & Raya Growth Insights” study was conducted by Shopee Marketplace, between 20 February and 2 March 2025. Voluntary feedback was obtained from over 2,000 Malaysian affiliates.

Hashtag: #ShopeeMY #RayaBersamaShopee