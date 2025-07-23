Adecco Singapore Marks 40 Years of Enabling Talent and Business Growth

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 - Adecco Singapore has officially commemorated its 40th anniversary with a stakeholder event held at the National Gallery Singapore. The occasion marked four decades of providing workforce solutions and contributing to Singapore’s evolving labour market.

Since its founding in 1985, Adecco Singapore has worked with employers and jobseekers across a broad range of industries, supporting workforce development through recruitment, advisory, and outsourcing services.

Four Decades of Workforce Support

From its beginnings as a staffing agency, Adecco Singapore has expanded into a comprehensive provider of workforce solutions. The company has supported thousands of associates annually and worked with multinational corporations, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and government-linked organisations.

Its services have expanded to include permanent recruitment, flexible staffing arrangements, outsourcing, and HR advisory. This growth has aligned with shifts in Singapore’s economic strategy and labour market trends.

“Adecco’s 40th anniversary is both a milestone and an opportunity to reaffirm our role in Singapore’s workforce ecosystem,” said Cindy Lee, Country Manager of Adecco Singapore. “We remain committed to delivering practical workforce solutions that support business continuity and career development in a changing world of work.”

Event Highlights and Recognition

The commemorative event brought together Adecco’s clients, associates, and partners to express gratitude for their ongoing support. Guest speakers included Kenny Tan, Deputy Secretary (Workforce) at the Ministry of Manpower; Frank Grütter, Swiss Ambassador to Singapore; and other key clients.

Speakers highlighted the long-standing partnership between Adecco and various government agencies, associations, and clients. Remarks acknowledged the efforts of Adecco’s teams and their commitment to going beyond transactional delivery to meet the needs of clients across various sectors.

Following the formal programme, guests attended a networking session over canapes and refreshments. The session provided an opportunity to celebrate the milestone and reaffirm shared goals around workforce resilience, agility, and long-term partnership.

Adapting to Workforce Transitions

Adecco Singapore has supported businesses through significant shifts in the employment landscape, including digital transformation, pandemic recovery, and the rise of flexible labour models. Its workforce solutions have helped organisations manage short-term operational needs, implement hiring technology, and plan for long-term skills demand.

The company’s workforce solutions and recruitment services in Singapore continue to play a role in helping employers remain responsive to evolving labour market needs.

Positioning for the Future of Work

Today, Adecco Singapore maintains a defined service model supported by more than 60 recruiters who specialise by sector and function. The company continues to deliver end-to-end workforce solutions that align with business needs and national workforce developments.

Strategically, Adecco is focusing on skills-based hiring and the application of AI-driven talent matching to improve recruitment speed, accuracy, and inclusiveness. These priorities are designed to support workforce planning and help individuals adapt to evolving career pathways.

The company also provides structured recruitment advice for jobseekers and employers navigating a fast-changing employment landscape while continuing to support individuals who are looking to find jobs in Singapore that match emerging skills demands.

