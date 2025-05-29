Agilis Robotics Achieves Milestone with World’s First Robotic-Assisted En Bloc Resection of Bladder Tumour in Collaboration with CUHK

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - Hong Kong-based Agilis Robotics has reached a major milestone in surgical innovation with the successful completion of the world’s first robotic-assisted en bloc resection of bladder tumour (ERBT) in patients. This clinical trial, conducted with The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), highlights the Intilume™ System’s potential to improve precision and safety in minimally invasive surgeries.

The trial, conducted since December 2022, involved eight patients with bladder tumours. All procedures achieved complete tumour removal, and six patients who completed 30-day post-surgery observations showed satisfactory recovery. Two patients remain under observation, with all participants discharged within 1–2 days.

The Intilume™ System

The Intilume™ System is a robotic surgical platform designed to improve precision and stability in minimally invasive procedures. Featuring two dextrous and miniaturised robotic arms (2.8mm–3.5mm in diameter), it enables accurate en bloc tumour resections in confined spaces. Its intuitive controls can reduce reliance on manual dexterity, shorten the learning curve, and enhance outcomes for complex procedures like ERBT.