JERUSALEM: Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed on Friday to build a “Jewish Israeli state” in the occupied West Bank, a day after the government announced the creation of 22 new settlements in the Palestinian territory.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank, seen as a major obstacle to lasting peace, are regularly condemned by the United Nations as illegal under international law, and Thursday’s announcement drew sharp foreign criticism.

“This is a decisive response to the terrorist organisations that are trying to harm and weaken our hold on this land -- and it is also a clear message to (French President Emmanuel) Macron and his associates: they will recognise a Palestinian state on paper -- but we will build the Jewish Israeli state here on the ground,“ Katz was quoted as saying Friday in a statement from his office.

“The paper will be thrown into the trash bin of history, and the State of Israel will flourish and prosper.”

Katz was speaking during a visit to the Sa-Nur settlement outpost in the northern West Bank.

Sa-Nur was evacuated in 2005 as part of Israel’s disengagement from Gaza, promoted by then prime minister Ariel Sharon.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

During a visit to Singapore on Friday, French President Macron asserted that recognition of a Palestinian state, with some conditions, was “not only a moral duty, but a political necessity”.

An international conference meant to resurrect the idea of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is set to take place in June at the UN headquarters in New York.

A diplomat in Paris close to preparations for the conference said it should pave the way for more countries to recognise a Palestinian state.

Macron said in April that France could recognise a Palestinian state in June.

Following Israel’s announcement of the new settlements on Thursday, Britain called the move a “deliberate obstacle” to Palestinian statehood, while UN chief Antonio Guterres’s spokesman said it pushed efforts towards a two-state solution “in the wrong direction”.