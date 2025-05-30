Proton appoints Ainol Azmil as covering deputy CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) has announced the appointment of Ainol Azmil as covering deputy chief executive officer (CEO), effective June 10, 2025.

The carmaker said he will cover the role of Roslan Abdullah, who is leaving after serving five years as deputy CEO, and reporting directly to the group’s chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong.

“Concurrently, he will continue to serve his existing portfolio in corporate strategy and group technical procurement,” it said in a statement today.

The company said Roslan has helped Proton reinforce its position as a prominent brand in Malaysia while also entering the electric vehicle market with its first product, the Proton e.MAS 7.

“Proton welcomes Ainol to the role of covering deputy CEO. We are confident in his ability to take on this temporary appointment,” it said.