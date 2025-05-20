JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2025 - Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions enabling organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, announced today a strategic partnership with PT World Infinite Network (PT WIN). ALE has appointed PT WIN as Value-Added Distributor (VAD) to expand its reach across key industry verticals and strengthen its market presence in Indonesia, one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia (SEA).

This partnership leverages PT WIN’s decade-long industry experience, customer-focused approach, and technical expertise to deliver ALE solutions across five strategic sectors undergoing significant digital transformation in Indonesia: government, education, public sector, banking & finance and healthcare. PT WIN will distribute ALE’s portfolio of networking and communications solutions, as well as their comprehensive range of everything-as-a-service offerings that provide businesses with flexible, scalable, and on-demand services.

“Indonesia represents one of SEA’s most dynamic technology markets, and partnering with PT WIN positions us to address its unique demands with precision,“ said Novse Hardiman, Country Manager for Indonesia, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. “I am confident that together with PT WIN, ALE’s solutions will be well received by both new and existing customers and partners. Their decade of industry experience and strong presence across key growth sectors aligns with our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that drive digital transformation.”

“With our experience in the IT industry and our focus on the requirements of our customers and partners, ALE’s solutions are well suited to the needs of the Indonesian market, be it networking, communications or managed services solutions. ALE has been in the industry for more than 100 years. Their commitment gives us great confidence to grow our business throughout Indonesia,“ said Pius Riyanto, Director of PT World Infinite Network.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.