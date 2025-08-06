KUALA LUMPUR: South Indian music legend Deva, popularly known as the “Gaana King”, is set to make his debut concert appearance in Johor on Aug 9.

Organised by SPPS Production in collaboration with iGP Production, the mega concert will take place at the Educity Sports Complex in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru, at 5 pm, promising an unforgettable evening of high-energy performances and nostalgic melodies for fans of Deva, a veteran composer of songs and background music for South Indian films.

The concert will feature a line-up including celebrated Indian singers Mano, Anuradha Sriram, Sabesh-Murali and Srikanth Deva, as well as emerging talents Ajay Krishna and Priyanka.

The organisers said in a statement that this concert is a “celebration of Deva’s extraordinary career and the timeless music that continues to connect people of all ages”.

iGP Production director Ezra Hari said the show marks a major step forward in reshaping live entertainment experiences in Malaysia.

“Our debut concert is more than just a launch — it marks a significant step toward reshaping the live entertainment experience. We’re proud to begin our journey with a celebration of music and creativity.

“It will offer a memorable experience for audiences from both Malaysia and Singapore,” he said.

Deva, one of the most iconic music composers in Tamil cinema, is especially cherished by fans of the 90s era, having popularised the gaana genre (a high-energy style of Tamil folk music) through a series of chart-topping hits that continue to resonate across generations.

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird prices starting from RM91.80. For ticket purchases and more information, visit ticket2u.com.my/devajb.