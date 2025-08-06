SHAH ALAM: The bodies of the married couple who went missing after their boat capsized in the waters off Tanjung Harapan, Port Klang near here on Friday (June 6) were found this morning.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Enforcement and Excise Unit operations officer of Selangor Maritime Lieutenant Mohd Syafiq Sazali said the remains of Gan Hon Tat, 32, and his wife Careen Man, 29, were found at 7.45am at 0.1 nautical miles from the National Hydrographic Centre, North Port, Port Klang.

He said the MMEA’s vessel KD Danga found the floating bodies before the Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrived to help take their remains ashore at the Selangor MMEA Jetty.

“The bodies were taken to the jetty at 8.50 am before being handed over to the police,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The couple, from Klang Utama, were among six people who were in the boat before it capsized at about 5pm on Friday, resulting in the death of Darren Gan, 3; Cheu Son Hin, 50; and Fong Yong Sen, 29; while Alvin Chang Yan Qin, 17, survived.