Amazon Singapore Reveals Six Days of Exciting Deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024

SINGAPORE - 3 October 2024 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) — Amazon Singapore is gearing up for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, running from 8 to 13 October, by unveiling thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members from top local and international brands, and small businesses. This six-day sale event will feature discounts on a wide range of products across categories such as books, toys, babies, and home & kitchen. Available at Amazon.sg/primebigdealdays, Prime members can enjoy incredible savings on popular brands, including SMEG, Sennheiser, Mattel and Spectra. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime to participate in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Exciting Deals Await During This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Prime members can look forward to incredible savings across Amazon.sg including selections from Amazon Fresh & Fast, and the International Store during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. What’s more, customers can now shop from the newly launched Dyson storefront and enjoy exciting discounts this period. Below is a sneak peek of the top deals available during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, from 8 October through 13 October, while stocks last*.

Baby and Toys

-> Up to 50% off on selected Toys from Transformers, Play-doh, Nerf, Star Wars, Barbie, Paw Patrol, Hotwheels and Marvel

-> Up to 40% off on Mattel. Customers can also check out Mattel’s Monster High x Wednesday dolls, exclusive on Amazon.sg**

-> Up to 40% off on LEGO Bricks, Technic and Botanicals

-> Up to 30% off Ergobaby carriers, Spectra breast pumps and Pigeon Feeding bottles

-> Up to 30% off, and buy 4 get 20% off baby food and other products from HiPP

-> Spend $350 on Enfagrow and get a free Tefal cookware set, while stocks last*

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

-> Up to 40% off Sukin, L’Oréal and Bioderma

-> Up to 30% off on Biore, Laurier and Liese

-> Up to 30% off Renpho Wellness Product

-> Up to 25% off Veet, Durex and Optrex

-> Up to 20% off Dyson Superior Innovation

-> Buy 4 Get 20% off Dettol, Thirsty Hippo and Finish

Home & Kitchen

-> Up to 50% off Robinsons Online Bedding

-> Up to 30% off INKBIRD Kitchen Essentials

-> Up to 20% off De’Longhi and Nespresso

-> Up to 20% off SMEG, Le Creuset, Shark and Ninja

-> Up to 20% off Philips, KitchenAid, Instant Pot and Tefal

PC & Electronics

-> Up to 50% off on Sennheiser products with additional vouchers up to S$20

-> Up to 40% off on Bose products plus additional stackable vouchers up to S$90

-> Up to 30% off on LG products with additional vouchers up to S$330

-> Up to 30% off on Video Games

-> Up to 25% off Logitech

Books

-> Up to 70% off for book lovers of all ages

-> Up to 50% off Children books - stories and knowledge for kids and teens to explore

-> Up to 50% off business and career books - guide to success

-> Up to 40% off best-selling books

Shop Deals from local brands and other Small-and-Medium-Sized Businesses

-> Buy 2 get 50% off from Epitex

-> Up to 30% off PicassoTiles

-> Up to 30% off Beelink and Trigkey Mini PCs

-> Up to 30% off UGREEN, Lencent and Renpho

-> Up to 30% off INKBIRD Kitchen Essentials and Govee Smart Lightings

-> Up to 30% off ORICO USB Storage Adapters, Chargers and Hubs

-> Up to 30% off SoundPEATS earbuds and headphones

Amazon Fresh

-> Up to 35% off on wines from El Gaitero, Chateau and La Bollina

-> Up to 30% off, and buy 4 get 20% off San Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Frenz Eggs

-> Up to 30% off, and buy 4 get 20% off Robert Mondavi, Louis Jadot, Ruffino and Taittinger

-> Buy 4 Get 20% off Beer Mid-packs from Tiger, Heineken, Kirin and Guinness

-> Buy 4 Get 20% off on Lavazza, Kettle Chips, Yava, Farmers Union, 100PLUS and Magnolia

-> $20 off $120 on Health & Personal Care, Cleaning, Baby and Beauty

Additional Perks this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

-> Exclusive Prime Member discounts: Prime members can enjoy a discount of up to 10% off on over a million eligible products exclusively for Prime members*. This offering is part of the ongoing benefits of being a Prime member.

-> New to Amazon.sg? New Prime customers on Fresh can save S$100 off the first 6 orders on Amazon Fresh, till 31st Dec 2024.

-> Amazon.sg Gift Cards: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase S$150 worth of Amazon.sg Gift Cards to receive additional S$12 promotional credit from now till 13 October. T&Cs apply.

-> Promotions: Enjoy greater savings of up to $18 off when shopping on Amazon.sg. From 8 October, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information.

Bank promotions

-> DBS cardholders can get S$12 off S$150 with code DBSPBDD12, or get S$18 off S$200 with code DBSPBDD18

-> Citibank MasterCard cardholders can get S$15 off min. S$150 with code CITIMCPBDD

-> Amex cardholders can get $10 off S$180 with code AMEXPBDD

-> HSBC cardholders can get S$8 off S$150 with code HSBCPBDD

-> JCB cardholders can get 15% off min S$100, capped at S$50 when they spend on Amazon.sg or Amazon Fresh on Amazon.sg with code JCB15OFF

Buy Now, PayLater promotions

-> PayLater by Grab users can get $15 off $200 with code GRABPBDD

-> Atome users can get $10 off $150 with code ATOMEPBDD

Prepare for the Big Day

Learn how to best prepare for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days to maximise your savings.

-> Join Prime: New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they sign up for Prime. Since its launch, we have expanded Prime’s eligible product range from hundreds of thousands to millions, with free One-Day Delivery on qualifying domestic items. For just S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year (16% savings compared to the monthly plan), Prime members can access a range of benefits, including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg*. They also enjoy unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, exclusive Prime Day deals, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more.

-> Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as International Store. Need to return an item from the US or Japan? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here.

*Terms and conditions apply to all promotions listed above.

**Amazon Singapore is the exclusive authorised distributor of the following items in Singapore: (i) Monster High Rave’N Dance Wednesday Doll; (ii) Monster High Wednesday Adams doll; and (iii) Monster High Wednesday Enid Sinclair Doll.