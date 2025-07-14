Malaysia youth parliament to boost leadership with new reforms

SEREMBAN: The Malaysia Youth Parliament (PBMy) will undergo significant policy and system reforms to enhance youth leadership development, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul. He emphasised that PBMy plays a crucial role in shaping future leaders by deepening their understanding of parliamentary democracy and preparing them for modern socio-political challenges.

One major reform under discussion is increasing PBMy membership to 222, matching the number of Dewan Rakyat seats for better structural alignment. Johari stated, “Other proposed reforms include the use of a Proportional Representation system through the Closed Party List method for selecting representatives; and implementing the entire process online — from voter registration, party formation and registration, to voting.”

Additionally, leadership training modules will be strengthened in phases to cultivate dynamic and principled future leaders. Johari highlighted these updates during the Malaysia Youth Parliament 2025 Guidebook Workshop, attended by PBMy advisory chairman Tan Sri Borhan Dolah and Malaysian Parliament chief administrator Datuk Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman.

Citing an Inter-Parliamentary Union report, Johari noted that only 0.9 per cent of Dewan Rakyat members are under 30, underscoring the need for initiatives like PBMy to bridge the youth representation gap. The workshop gathered stakeholders from government agencies, academia, and civil society to develop a comprehensive guidebook for the programme. - Bernama