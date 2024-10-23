$!Anchor Food Professionals™ Unveils New Infiniti™ Whipping Cream at FHA-HoReCa 2024

● Designed with cutting edge Infiniti™ Whip Technology, its where expert craftsmanship meets advanced processing and promises impeccable cream performance.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2024 – At FHA HoReCa 2024, Asia’s leading trade show for F&B professionals, Anchor Food Professionals™ (AFP) proudly unveiled its latest innovation: The Infiniti™ Whipping Cream.

Whipping Cream Redefined: Infiniti™ Whipping Cream

At the AFP Booth, organized by Fonterra Co-operative Group, the game changing product was unveiled for the first time to the world by MOF Chef Jean-François Arnaud, Un des Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Pâtisserie 2000. Designed using cutting edge Infiniti™ Whip Technology, where expert craftsmanship meets advanced processing, the new Infiniti™ Whipping Cream promises nothing short of performance, precision and perfection.

The technology unlocks four key benefits:

● Infiniti™ Whip provides a clear end point and doesnt overwhip easily, therefore provides great efficiency to streamline your kitchen’s operations.

● Infiniti™ Smoothness results in an improved whip smoothness, delivering a velvety texture and exquisite pipe-ability pleasing both the eyes and palate.

● The Infiniti™ Yield and Stability ensures high whipped cream volume with great definition and stability.

● Infiniti™ Whipping Cream has a delicate pearl white colour and a light European cream flavour that elevates ingredients and garnishes.

The global whipping cream market is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2032, driven by increasing popularity of pâtisserie, café culture and dessert indulgence, alongside growing consumer demand for bakery and confectionery products. Across SEA, vibrant food service sectors and shifting consumer preferences, are significantly shaping the market landscape.

As pâtisserie and bakery continues to grow in popularity, companies looking to stay competitive must evolve their solutions to provide tailored products that deliver consistent performance to meet the evolving demands of chefs, bakeries, and consumers alike.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a new era of whipping cream that redefines performance. Infiniti™ Whipping Cream, crafted with Infiniti™ Whip Technology offers exceptional workability and impeccable smoothness, designed to enhance kitchen efficiency as it doesnt over whip,“ says Lee-Ann Birch, Head of Global Marketing at Anchor Food Professionals™. “As leaders in dairy foodservice, we’re committed to innovation and quality, partnering with chefs to provide culinary professionals with new-age products that drive the future of dairy in foodservice forward.”

What to Expect at the Anchor Food Professionals™ Booth

Beyond the launch of Infiniti™ Whipping Cream, don’t miss the series of 13 cooking demonstrations hosted by a powerful lineup of eight renowned chefs.

The event will be inaugurated by world-famous pastry chef Jean-François Arnaud, holder of the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF) title in Pâtisserie-Confiserie, followed by acclaimed Master Baker Chef Jimmy Griffin, silver medalist at the Coupe du Monde de la Chocolatine. The features of their high performing dairy products will be showcased through various applications during these live cooking demonstrations.

Official Dairy Sponsor Of World Chefs and FHA-HoReCa

At FHA-HoReCa 2024, Anchor Food Professionals™ is also proud to be the official dairy sponsor of various prestigious culinary events, including the Worldchef’s Global Chefs Challenge and FHA’s Bakery, Dessert and Gelato Challenges. Contestants will showcase their skills using high-quality dairy products such as Pure New Zealand Butter and Anchor™ Whipping Cream.

Anchor Food Professionals™ has also partnered with Worldchefs to launch the Taste of Tradition campaign.This initiative features a digital cookbook, where 11 globally renowned chefs present a collection of delicious local recipes that blend tradition with innovation. These chefs have reimagined traditional dishes with a modern dairy twist, using Anchor Food Professionals™ premium dairy products to inspire chefs and food enthusiasts with new flavours, techniques, and ingredients.

One of the featured chefs, renowned Singaporean Chef Kenny Ng, a senior culinary instructor at Culinary and Catering Management at Temasek Polytechnic, has leaned into his pastry expertise by reimagining the classic Swiss Roll. His creation, the Reconstructed Roll Cake, deconstructs the traditional components to offer a fresh take on this beloved cake.

