SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Terence Williams as head of Commercial Risk Solutions for Asia Pacific, effective April 2025.

Williams will be based in Singapore and report to Joe Peiser, global CEO of Commercial Risk Solutions and Anne Corona, CEO of Asia Pacific. He will also join Aon’s Asia Pacific Executive Committee and Global Commercial Risk Leadership Team.

In this role, Williams will lead Aon’s commercial risk strategies and capability across the region to deliver differentiated risk solutions to help address evolving client risks.

Peiser said, “The risk landscape continues to become increasingly more connected and complex. Terence has the experience and strategic vision to further enhance our risk capabilities and drive innovative solutions to help shape better business decisions for clients in the region.”

Williams brings significant leadership and insurance expertise from his career spanning over two decades with Aon, most recently serving as chief broking officer for the EMEA region based in London. He previously held several senior roles at Aon including CEO, South Africa, chief broking officer, Sub Sahara Africa, and head of casualty, UK.

Corona added, “We are thrilled to welcome Terence to the Asia Pacific region. Terence is a proven people leader with the ability to develop talent and build high-performing teams. His leadership and industry acumen will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

Read more about Aon’s capabilities in Asia Pacific here.

Hashtag: #Aon