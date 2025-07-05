GAZA CITY/ISTANBUL: At least 54 more Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in fresh Israeli strikes across the war-torn Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing medical sources.

A medical source reported that 16 people were killed in Israeli shelling of a school-turned-shelter in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City. Several people remain trapped under the rubble, the source added.

Wednesday’s strike followed an earlier attack on Tuesday, in which at least 33 people were killed and 73 others injured in an Israeli strike on a school in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to data released by Gaza’s government media office, at least 234 shelters and displacement centres have been targeted by the Israeli army since the outbreak of its war in October 2023.

Another medical source said at least 22 more people were killed in a separate strike on a crowded market on Al-Wahda Street in Gaza City, with several children and a journalist among the victims. An Anadolu reporter noted that the market, filled with shops and stalls, was crowded at the time of the attack.

Eight people, including a child, were also killed in a strike targeting a house in the southern city of Khan Younis, according to a medical source.

In the eastern part of Khan Younis, a Palestinian and his wife were killed when Israeli forces shelled their home in the town of Bani Suhaila, the same source said.

Three more Palestinians, including a child, were killed in the Munasira refugee camp in eastern Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, medics reported.

An Israeli airstrike on a house in the Tel al-Zaatar neighbourhood of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza killed three people and injured several others.

Witnesses also reported that the Israeli army carried out home demolitions in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing more than 52,600 people, mostly women and children.