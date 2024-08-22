APAS “5G-enabled Autonomous People Mover Service in a Residential Park”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2024 - The Automotive Platforms and Application Systems R&D Centre (APAS) announced that “5G-enabled Autonomous People Mover Service in a Residential Park” pilot programme has officially launched following approximately two years of meticulous planning and technological research, like the collection of high-definition maps, artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm development, simulation testing, debugging and most importantly, safety tests. With Movement Permit for a Vehicle secured, the field tests at Fairview Park will commenced on 26 August. The programme received funding from the HKSAR Government’s Smart Traffic Fund and enjoyed the full support of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited (Kwoon Chung), TriTech Distribution Limited (Tritech), a subsidiary of MTT Group Holdings Limited, as well as the Fairview Park Property Management Ltd. and its Management Advisory Committee. It will serve as a reference point for transport officials and the local industry for developing self-driving right-hand drive vehicles, in order to better prepare for the wider adoption of autonomous driving technology in public transportation in the future.

The two autonomous shuttle light buses in the pilot programme have passenger capacities of 12 and 8 respectively, with the 8-seater being equipped with a wheelchair space. Both vehicles feature sensors to detect in real-time if the passengers are wearing their seat belts properly. The low-floor design not only facilitates senior citizens and wheelchair users, but also enhances the children’s safety during boarding and alighting. The operator has purchased third-party insurance for the vehicles to protect passengers. During the pilot project period, APAS will conduct monthly inspections of the vehicle and autonomous driving system, and collect relevant data to improve the service.

Dr Lawrence CHEUNG, Chief Executive Officer of APAS, says, “Since APAS began innovating autonomous driving in 2018, we have always dedicated to collaborating with the industry, academia, and technology institutions to commercialise the results of research and development (R&D) innovations, thereby promulgating the development of Hong Kong vehicle technology industry. With the support of Kwoon Chung, TriTech and Farview Park Property Management Ltd, we can launch the pilot programme at Fairview Park. We expect this to benefit the local industry by grooming talent and accumulating experience to facilitate the use of autonomous vehicles, thereby enabling the wider adoption of autonomous driving technologies in public transport soon. APAS will continue striving alongside the ‘Hong Kong Smart City Blueprint 2.0’ by providing talent and experience to further speed up the implementation of wider application of autonomous vehicle technology in Hong Kong, as well as promoting the collaboration between Government, industry, academia and research sectors to accelerate the relevant R&D and application, making Hong Kong a more liveable, sustainable city.”

Mr Timothy WONG, Chief Operating Officer, Kwoon Chung says that the group has been actively exploring autonomous electric light bus services in recent years and is also glad to see an increased number of infrastructure projects to introduce autonomous electric vehicles and transport systems. “At Kwoon Chung, our smart mobility initiatives shoulder the responsibilities of a technical enabler, localisation and commercialisation. By positioning as a technical enabler, Kwoon Chung is committed to applying advanced technologies in the domain of smart mobility, and promoting industry innovation and development. Our vision is to become a pioneer in the localisation and commercialisation of autonomous driving, marrying technological advancements with the demands of Hong Kong and the world while nurturing the implementation and commercialisation of technology.”

As one of the largest private residential villa estates in Hong Kong, Fairview Park has long and wide main carriageways while its low-density residential environment makes it ideal for the trial of autonomous driving. This pilot project deploys two autonomous driving shuttle light buses with Cellular-Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) that run through the southeastern and northwestern parts of Fairview Park, providing residents with an additional option on top of the existing two estate shuttle bus routes. During the two-month trial period, the two autonomous driving shuttle light buses will operate between 9am and 6pm on Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays), with seven bus stops for residents within the estate. The approximately 2.5km-long circular route observes bus stops #3 and #9 in a clockwise direction.

The Fairview Park estate management believes these shuttle light buses can potentially provide residents with extra transportation options, and express their gratitude to the research and development team for selecting Fairview Park as the pilot project for 5G autonomous driving implementation. Fairview Park hopes to integrate ‘green technology’ and ‘Smart City’ concepts through application of ‘smart mobility’ technologies. The estate aims to create a greener and more livable environment for residents, as well as upgrading Fairview Park to be in line with future developments of the Northern Metropolis area. The estate management hopes to continue cooperation with government and private sector through technological innovation, striving to create a sustainable community model and participate in the Smart City development concept for Hong Kong.

Each autonomous driving shuttle light bus in the pilot project is equipped with various sensors, a 5G receiver and AI technologies, from high-definition digital maps, object detection, route planning and vehicle dynamic control (VDC) and more. They are also equipped with CV2X function that integrates cameras, light detection and ranging (LIDAR), and GPS positioning system to enhance the light bus’s localisation accuracy. Furthermore, the autonomous driving vehicles can detect surrounding vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and other obstructions, and respond appropriately to avoid any collusions.

Meanwhile, the approved Movement Permit for a Vehicle stipulates a speed limit of 30km/hr for the autonomous driving shuttle light buses in this project. A safety driver will be on board on standby on each trial vehicle, overtaking the controls manually in cases of emergencies for the safety of passengers. Assigned by Kwoon Chung, the safety drivers are holders of valid and designated driving licenses in Hong Kong. They must complete compulsory, professional training conducted by Kwoon Chung to ensure they understand the operation, functions and working guidelines of the autonomous driving shuttle light buses and have the written recognition from the technology developer. During the pilot programme’s service hours, a safety officer will be stationed at the bus terminus to monitor the driving data in real-time through the 5G wireless network, and assist the safety drivers in handling any emergencies.

The “5G-enabled Autonomous People Mover Service in a Residential Park” was launched in August 2022. It is coordinated by APAS, who also supports the trial of various autonomous driving technologies and the charging of the autonomous driving shuttle light buses. It is supported by the Government’s Smart Transport Fund. For details of the project, please visit: https://stf.hkpc.org:8443/psri-25-2112-ra/.

Photo Captions:

The pilot of “5G-enabled Autonomous People Mover Service in a Residential Park” is officially launched at Fairview Park, including two autonomous driving shuttle light buses with passenger capacities of 12 and 8 respectively. The eight-seater is equipped with a wheelchair space (small photo).

(From left) Mr Timothy WONG, Chief Operating Officer, Kwoon Chung; Mr Clement AU, Group General Manager and Financial Controller, Fairland Holdings; Mr WONG Leung Pak, Matthew, BBS, Chairman, Kwoon Chung; Mr DU Yonghai, General Manager, APAS; Mr LAM Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics; Dr Lawrence CHEUNG, Chief Executive Officer, APAS; Mr LIU Chun San, JP, Undersecretary for Transport and Logistics; Mr Douglas WU, Executive Director, Fairland Holdings; and Mr CHAN Yuet Chuen, Alfred, Political Assistant to the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, witness the trial run of the autonomous driving shuttle light buses.

Mr LAM Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics, inspecting the trial run of the “5G-enabled Autonomous People Mover in a Residential Park” at Fairview Park.

