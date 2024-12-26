$!APB Singapore Champions Drinking in Moderation with Keep It Real, Keep It Moderate Campaign

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 December 2024 – With the festive season in full swing, Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS) is turning the spotlight on embracing authenticity and championing moderate drinking with the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Keep It Real, Keep It Moderate’. Aimed at making responsible drinking the modern lifestyle choice, the campaign promotes drinking in moderation as the ultimate way to celebrate and let true personalities shine.

Our time with friends brings much joy, connection and celebration, yet it is so often overshadowed by the pressures of fitting in or the fear of missing out (FOMO). The bold, social-first initiative ‘Keep It Real, Keep It Moderate’ flips the focus back to what really matters: shared laughter and genuine, meaningful conversations with friends and loved ones. The campaign encourages individuals to move away from the excesses that cloud their true personalities, empowering them to own their nights by staying true to themselves. Because what truly makes a night memorable — having to drink till you drop or the memories that linger long after your last toast?

Bringing your Authentic Selves to Celebrations

The campaign kicked off with drunk texts sent out from APBS’ Official Instagram Account in the middle of the night - a relatable experience that many of us have encountered, or worse - gasp - sent ourselves. To celebrate authenticity and individuality and encourage drinking in moderation, APBS is unveiling various fun and relatable personality profiles, from “the Gym Rat” to “the Gamer Girl”. Showcasing how drinking in moderation allows everyone’s unique quirks and passions to shine, APBS seeks to inspire healthier drinking habits while showing that authenticity is the key to memorable celebrations.

Nominate The “Real Ones”

At the heart of the campaign lies a celebration for the “Real Ones”, the responsible ones who lead by example and look after their friends during moments of overindulgence. Every group has a “Real One” — the friend who keeps it cool and makes moderation their mantra. APBS’ ‘Keep It Real, Keep It Moderate’ introduces five unique categories to recognise friends who embody responsible drinking habits:

-> Snack Drawer: The real one who kept our stomachs full so the drinks didn’t hit too fast.

-> Low Key Legend: The real one who kept the vibes alive while pacing drinks like a champ.

-> Zero-zero Hero: The real one who held their ground in the face of peer pressure.

-> Cab Caller: The real one who said no to drinking and driving and got everyone home safely.

-> Water Fetcher: The real one slowed the rounds with water and kept the night in check.

Everyone is invited to nominate their “Real Ones” who fit into any of the five categories above using customised Instagram Story templates available on APBS’ Instagram page. The perfect chance this holiday to acknowledge their effort and thank those who help you out during moments of overindulgence, anyone can submit their entries simply by using the “Add Yours” function on the templates and sharing the best tips learned from their “Real Ones” on drinking responsibly.

The 50 most inspiring stories, with 10 winners in each category, stand to win exclusive prizes including a custom trophy to honour their “Real One”, a $20 Grab voucher and a carton of Heineken 0.0 to toast to their authenticity. Nomination starts on the 20th of December and ends on the 3rd of January. Winners will be announced on 10th January on APBS’ Instagram.

Creating Lasting Memories

“Our goal is to inspire and encourage people to adopt responsible drinking habits,” said Patricia Lee, Corporate Affairs Director, Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore. “Drinking in moderation is not about saying no, it is about saying yes to the best version of yourself, to the moments that matter, and to nights you will never forget. With ‘Keep It Real, Keep It Moderate’, we aim to inspire a movement where moderation is celebrated, not sidelined, doubling down on our commitment to promoting responsible drinking and reminding everyone to not let overdrinking take over your personality.”

Whether you are raising a toast to the holidays or ringing in the New Year, APBS’ ‘Keep It Real, Keep It Moderate’ invites everyone to make this festive season one to remember — for all the right reasons.

For more details on the campaign and how to participate in the contest, visit APBS’ Instagram at www.instagram.com/apbsingapore.

https://www.apbsingapore.com.sg/

https://www.instagram.com/apbsingapore

Hashtag: #APBS

