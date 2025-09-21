Malaysia to send strongest contingent for 2025 Thailand SEA Games

THE National Sports Council has confirmed Malaysia will send its strongest possible contingent to the Thailand SEA Games 2025.

NSC director-general Jefri Ngadirin stated that national sports associations should field their top athletes without reservation.

He explained that this approach forms part of the strategic preparation for Malaysia hosting the 2027 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

“Many athletes gained valuable experience during the 2022 Vietnam Games and 2023 Cambodia edition,“ he told reporters at NSC headquarters.

Ngadirin revealed that NSC held multiple discussion rounds with sports associations before finalising the athlete list submitted to the Olympic Council of Malaysia on September 1.

He specifically mentioned that badminton and bowling associations will send their strongest teams despite recent World Championship commitments.

Regarding medal prospects, Ngadirin expressed optimism compared to the previous Cambodia edition which featured many traditional sports unfamiliar to Malaysian athletes.

“Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to feature Olympic and Asian-level sports this time,“ he noted.

He highlighted that the inclusion of squash, lawn bowls and bowling presents better medal opportunities for the Malaysian contingent.

The 2025 Thailand SEA Games will take place from December 9 to 20. – Bernama