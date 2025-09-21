Heart disease remains leading preventable cause of death in Malaysia

LABUAN: Heart disease continues to pose a serious threat as Malaysia’s leading preventable cause of death according to deputy director-general of Health Dr Ismuni Bohari.

Recent data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia reveals ischaemic heart disease as the second highest cause of medically certified deaths at 15.1%.

This condition represents the primary cause of death among Malaysians aged 41 to 59 with men being more affected than women.

Dr Ismuni expressed concern over this trend which impacts both national health and economic stability.

He identified diabetes hypertension high cholesterol and prolonged stress as major contributors alongside smoking obesity sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits.

The 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey reported 15.6% of adults had diabetes while 29.2% had hypertension.

High cholesterol affected 33.3% of adults with obesity at 21.8% and smoking prevalence at 19%.

Labuan recorded 93 new cardiovascular cases as of August 2025 with 1,388 patients currently receiving treatment for heart disease.

Dr Ismuni described these figures as a critical warning requiring immediate preventive action.

He urged the public to adopt healthy lifestyles undergo regular health screenings and participate in awareness activities.

Labuan has seen 3,877 residents undergo health check-ups as of August this year.

This year’s World Heart Day carries the theme “Don’t Miss a Beat” encouraging Malaysians to embrace active lifestyles and healthier eating habits.

The programme aims to strengthen heart protection measures across all age groups. – Bernama