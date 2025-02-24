$!Arlo Technologies Announces Price Repositioning On Security Products

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 February 2025 - Arlo Technologies, a leading innovator in smart home security solutions, is thrilled to announce a Recommended Retail Price repositioning across selected products in the Arlo range. Effective immediately, this initiative makes it easier than ever to experience extraordinary value and upgrade home and business security with Arlo’s award-winning surveillance technology.

Customers can take advantage of significant savings while experiencing industry-leading protection and peace of mind, with features like crystal-clear 4K video, two-way audio, night vision, and AI-powered detection.

The Recommended Retail Price repositioning will include the key products as shown in the table below (in HKD).