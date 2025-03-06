Ascott Grows The Crest Collection in East Asia and the Middle East, Extending the Brand’s Heritage-Inspired Luxury Beyond Europe and Southeast Asia

· Added new locations in Japan, China, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including the brand’s first resort

· La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection is set to open soon, bringing the brand’s number of operating properties in Southeast Asia to four

· Launches The Crest Chronicles, the inaugural brand programme celebrating the unique heritage stories that define each property and enrich guest experiences

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2025 - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment (CLI), is accelerating the global expansion of its European-born luxury brand, The Crest Collection, in response to growing demand from luxury travellers for distinctive, heritage-rich stays. Over the past six months, the brand has gained strong momentum across East Asia and the Middle East, adding over 1,200 units from four new signings and one opening. The portfolio now comprises 16 properties with over 2,700 units, both operational and in the pipeline, across 11 countries and 13 cities. As a key brand within the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) programme, The Crest Collection enhances the diversity of the ASR portfolio, offering members a broader range of luxury options and more opportunities to experience heritage-inspired stays around the world.

Among the newest additions in East Asia is SEN/KA TOKYO by The Crest Collection, set to open in the second half of 2029, marking the brand’s debut in Japan. Also contributing to growth in the region are two developments in China: Hong Yuan Hotel by The Crest Collection, which opened in Haikou, Hainan Province, at the end of last year, and a property slated to open by mid-2026 in Wuhan’s Donghu New Technology Development Zone, commonly known as Optics Valley. In the Middle East, Al Mahra Resort by The Crest Collection – the brand’s first resort and its debut in the United Arab Emirates – will open in early 2027, to be followed by the brand’s first property in Saudi Arabia, opening in Riyadh in 2028.

This expansion into East Asia and the Middle East builds on the brand’s growing traction in Southeast Asia. La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection, set to open in mid-2025, will become the brand’s fourth property in the region, following the 2023 debut of The Grand Mansion Menteng by The Crest Collection in Indonesia, The George Penang by The Crest Collection in Malaysia and The Robertson House by The Crest Collection in Singapore. Meanwhile, the brand’s seven other operational and pipeline properties are located across Europe, where The Crest Collection was first established in 2016.

Ms Serena Lim, Chief Growth Officer, Ascott, said: “Interest in luxury stays continues to rise in Asia and the Middle East, driven by travellers seeking meaningful connections to the region’s rich culture and heritage. The Crest Collection meets this aspiration with its ‘A Story Behind Every Door’ brand promise, delivering culturally immersive experiences enriched by each property’s distinctive identity, while enabling owners to tap into the strength of Ascott’s global commercial ecosystem. Supported by our flex-hybrid model and multi-typology brand strategy, The Crest Collection is highly conversion-friendly, adapting seamlessly across serviced residences, hotels, resorts and other accommodation types. While recent signings highlight new builds such as the brand’s first resort, its adaptability also makes it ideal for property conversions that enable swift time-to-market. By tailoring solutions to the unique demands of each location, our market-driven approach empowers us to respond to evolving traveller expectations with agility and deliver sustained value for owners.”

The luxury travel sector is projected to grow from US$1.4 trillion in 2024 to US$2.2 trillion by 2030, driven not just by affluence among the wealthy but also by younger travellers who are willing to pay top dollar for meaningful experiences[1]. With luxury travellers drawn to destinations that excite, along with surprising environments and experiences that speak to their individuality[2], it is clear that the true essence of luxury lies in celebrating unique stories rather than uniformity.

Ms Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott said: “Curating experiences that resonate with the expectations of the most discerning travellers has become the currency of modern luxury. Our most affluent guests are seeking emotional connection, personal transformation and cultural resonance. By integrating heritage narratives with thoughtfully curated hospitality, The Crest Collection offers our guests a luxurious and storied experience rooted in the unique identity of each property and its locale. Defined not only by what is provided, but by what is remembered, every stay at a Crest Collection property reflects Ascott’s boutique lens on luxury – one that nurtures individuality and crafts hyper-localised, distinctive experiences that engage all the senses. This approach allows us to offer timeless sophistication, elevated by bespoke touches that reflect the spirit of each destination. As The Crest Collection expands from Europe to Asia and the Middle East, we remain dedicated to redefining modern luxury through evocative, story-driven experiences that deliver meaningful moments with purpose and creativity.”

Distinctive Heritage Stories Shape The Crest Collection’s Luxury Expansion

With every addition, The Crest Collection reinforces its vision of heritage-inspired hospitality. Each property brings local culture to life through design, storytelling and immersive guest experiences.