KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand has agreed to notify Malaysia at least three to four days in advance before releasing water from its dams to allow for preparations against potential overflow of the Sungai Golok River in Kelantan.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he had raised the matter during a meeting with his Thai counterpart, Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also Home Minister, on the sidelines of the 8th Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) in Geneva today.

He said the early notification measure aims to give Malaysia sufficient time to make the necessary preparations and alert communities, particularly those living along the Sungai Golok basin, during the Northeast Monsoon expected to begin this November.

“Alhamdulillah, this proposal has been accepted and agreed to by the Thai side, and an early notification mechanism will be established for the safety and welfare of the people in both countries.

“This is an important initial step before being refined with other follow-up actions to ensure that disaster preparedness can be implemented more effectively,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the unusual overflow of water in Sungai Golok and areas along the Malaysia-Thailand border was caused by the completion of a flood mitigation project on the Thai side, which was followed by the release of water that led to severe flooding and damage to embankment structures on the Malaysian side.

“As a result, the water level in Kelantan rose above normal levels,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid welcomed the signing of the agreement for the Second Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok Bridge Construction project, along with plans to carry out deepening works at the Sungai Golok estuary and the construction of a river embankment scheduled to begin this October.

“I believe all the measures agreed upon today reflect the high commitment of both countries in enhancing disaster preparedness and border security.

“May the close relationships between Malaysia and Thailand continue to flourish for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid is currently leading the Malaysian delegation to the GPDRR, which runs for two days starting yesterday.