IPOH: The ability to interact with the public, work under pressure, possess broad knowledge on various issues, and manage time effectively are among the key strengths of a journalist.

A career in journalism, often marked by tight deadlines, naturally trains individuals to master time management, a valuable skill that serves as a strong foundation for career growth, especially for those looking to transition into other fields.

For A. Subatra Adacapan, 37, now an executive officer at Wisma Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial in Ipoh, Perak, his 11 years of experience as a journalist with two Tamil-language newspapers and the Free Malaysia Today portal have proven invaluable in his current role.

“Dealing with the public at Socso (Social Security Organisation) isn’t an issue for me because I’m already accustomed to interacting with people from all walks of life.

“Moreover, my exposure to the country’s economic, social, and political landscape during my time as a journalist has helped me adapt well as an employee of a statutory body that aligns with national policies,“ he told Bernama.

The mother of two also shared that her background in journalism helped her better understand the challenges faced by the public and heightened her awareness of the importance of Socso contributions.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Syafiq Mohd Akhir, 33, who is now involved in the sales and service industry, said his five years as a broadcast journalist with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Perak transformed him from an introvert into an extrovert.

“Today, I’m much more confident when interacting with customers because my time as a journalist taught me how to engage with people from all walks of life.

“I’ve covered various beats including sports, politics, crime, and economics, which has shaped me into a more knowledgeable and well-rounded individual,“ said the Ipoh native.

For Firdaus Mat Radzi, 34, now an executive at a cooperative bank, his two years of experience as a journalist at a news portal played a crucial role in developing his communication and critical thinking skills.

He said that communication skills, including the ability to interact with the audience spontaneously and confidently, are among the abilities he acquired while becoming a media practitioner.

“I can adapt my experience as a journalist to my current career, which is how to deal with critical thinking in doing my job, which is the ability to think clearly and rationally about what needs to be done before making a conclusion or decision.

“When I was a journalist, although not for long, I covered the coronation ceremony of the Sultan of Perak, the Le Tour De Langkawi, as well as meeting prominent political figures in the country, “ said Firdaus, who is from Alor Pongsu, Bagan Serai.

Subatra Adacapan, Mohammad Syafiq and Firdaus agreed that journalism as a profession not only helps build a person’s self-confidence but also makes them warriors who become bridges between the people and the government.

It is in recognition of their role and contributions to the nation’s development, National Journalists Day (HAWANA) is celebrated annually on May 29.

This year, the main event for the celebration will take place on June 14 at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTC KL) and will be opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The HAWANA 2025 celebration, organised by the Ministry of Communications, with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, features a series of programmes. Among them are the Pantun Festival, held last Saturday, a pre-launch ceremony with strategic partners at Wisma Bernama last Tuesday, and a media forum jointly organised with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.