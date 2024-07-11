Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Taiwan Honors Alljack Technologies, Inc. With Awards Under the Inspirational Brand and Master Entrepreneur Category

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - Held at the Grand Hyatt Taipei on 13 September, the much-anticipated Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Taiwan recognized many leading companies and entrepreneurs for their success and excellent leadership.

The APEA is Asia’s premier awards recognition program promoting outstanding entrepreneurship, bringing together top entrepreneurs, and fostering networking between various industries. Alljack Technologies, Inc. was among the top enterprises who received recognition during the grand awards ceremony, winning two APEA trophies under the ‘Inspirational Brand’ and ‘Master Entrepreneur’ categories.

Established in 2013, Alljack Technologies is a leading provider of precision metal and plastic components, specializing in the transition from traditional manufacturing to CNC machining. The company’s expertise is sought after by industries demanding high-precision products, including aerospace, satellites, medical devices, optical modules, and drones.

The company offers a versatile range of manufacturing capabilities, catering to both small-scale research and development projects and large-scale production needs. While primarily focused on the North American market, the company also has a strong presence in Israel, Germany, and Japan.

Alljack Technologies aims to establish itself as a one-stop solution for CNC manufacturing, fostering mutual growth and prosperity with its clients and partners. The company is on the right track to achieve its goal as its core strength lies in its rigorous production processes and cost-effective operations, backed by international quality certifications such as AS9100, ISO9001, ISO13485, and ISO27001.

The company also aims to be the preferred partner for aerospace, medical, and 3C industries, while prioritizing employee satisfaction. As a member of the Aerospace Industrial Development Association, Alljack Technologies is highly regarded by Taiwan’s high-tech and precision CNC machining industries.

Alljack Technologies CEO and Founder, Lai Wen Chang, has been recognized as a Master Entrepreneur for his exceptional business acumen. The award serves as a testament to his strong leadership skills and perseverance when faced with challenges.

Lai Wen Chang was appointed Chairman of Alljack Technologies in 2021. The company had struggled with eight consecutive years of losses due to mismanagement. Under Lai Wen Chang’s guidance, Alljack Technologies underwent a remarkable turnaround.

Driven by the motto “Heaven rewards the diligent,“ Lai Wen Chang led the company through the challenges of the pandemic. Despite a severe manpower shortage, he personally stepped in to assist on the production line, ensuring timely customer deliveries. This proactive leadership helped the company secure large orders for medical equipment, contributing to significant growth and profitability.

In just a few years, Lai Wen Chang transformed Alljack Technologies from a struggling company to a thriving success. His strategic leadership and unwavering dedication to his team have been instrumental in the company’s turnaround. The APEA’s Master Entrepreneur recognition is a well-deserved honor that celebrates Lai Wen Chang’s extraordinary contributions to the field of entrepreneurship.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

