If you have been a victim of it, then you would know the feel of rage as you helplessly wait for the driver who double-parked his car in front of you.

And this is exactly what happened to a Malaysian woman who was trapped for three to four hours after her car was blocked by a double-parked Proton Saga.

In a TikTok video which has since gone viral, Kak Long Srikandi shared that the incident occured on Nov 5 in a PPR parking area in Kampung Baru.

She explained that she has been waiting for two hours and even resorted to repeated honking in hopes of alerting the owner, but to no avail.

She even added that she made the attempt to post the issue to different groups but the owner of the car was nowhere to be seen.

To make matters worse, the owner of the red Proton Saga had pulled up his handbrake, making it impossible for her to push the car aside.

“I have been here for two hours, this person had pulled up the handbrake. I have honked multiple times and posted on different groups but no one has come down to remove the car,” she lamented.

Many netizens took to the comment section to advise her on how to proceed with the unfortunate situation.

“I have had a similar encounter. I called the police and they summoned the drive and called the tow truck to takeaway the vehicle,” commented watiee.

“I’ve experienced something like this at the hospital. After staying up all night in the ward, in the morning my car was blocked like this. In the end, I just had to take a Grab. It’s frustrating when some people only think about themselves like this,” said mamaluv.

