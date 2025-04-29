SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025 – A new IDC InfoBrief* commissioned by Expereo shows Asia Pacific (APAC) businesses pursuing artificial intelligence (AI) strategies are facing a critical turning point. The IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Expereo, “Enterprise Horizons 2025: Technology Leaders Priorities: Achieving Digital Agility”, highlights that limitations in current network infrastructure are a significant barrier to realizing AI’s transformative potential in the region. However, these findings also present an opportunity for APAC organizations as they strive to maintain their competitive edge in the AI-driven economy.

This IDC InfoBrief, based on a survey of 650 technology leaders across Europe, the US and APAC, opens with a striking finding: Networking/Connectivity has emerged as the top technology priority for APAC organizations, with 43% of those surveyed planning increased investment in this area over the next 12 months. This surge in network investment shows companies now recognize that strong, flexible connectivity is fundamental for AI success. APAC businesses realize that their AI ambitions will be held back if their underlying network infrastructure cannot adequately manage the demands of AI workloads.

However, the report also delivers a stark reality: 94% of companies surveyed report that their networks limit their ability to run large data and AI projects. This alarming statistic highlights a significant disconnect between APAC’s AI ambitions and the reality of their existing network capabilities. Organizations find that their current networks lack the agility, capacity, and performance necessary to support the intensive demands of AI, effectively creating a bottleneck that can result in lost productivity, increased costs, and missed business opportunities.

“This prioritization of networking reflects a critical shift in perspective. APAC businesses understand that AI success depends on the ability to move data, connect systems, and deliver applications with speed and reliability,“ says Eric Wong, President of Asia Pacific, Expereo. “With 9 out of 10 companies in APAC see their networks as a limiting factor, organizations must embrace more dynamic and agile solutions that can adapt to the evolving demands of AI. APAC has the ambition to lead in AI, but network infrastructure is the key to unlocking that potential. Organizations that prioritize network modernization will lead in the AI-driven future.”

Additional takeaways from the IDC InfoBrief include:

1. Half of the surveyed companies face financial losses from unreliable, outdated networks.

This finding highlights the vulnerability of APAC businesses to network disruptions, which can have a cascading effect on AI-driven operations. In an AI-centric world, where applications are often mission-critical, network downtime can lead to significant revenue loss, damage to reputation, and erosion of customer trust.

2. Critical network improvements increasingly outsourced to partners.

As networks grow more complex and skilled talent becomes scarcer, APAC organizations are turning to managed service providers for expertise and support. This trend underscores the importance of collaboration and highlights the value of partnering with experienced providers that can help businesses navigate the complexities of network transformation.

3. Networks and connectivity must improve sustainability impact to maintain competitive advantage.

APAC, with its focus on sustainable development, faces a unique challenge and opportunity. Modernizing network infrastructure can help contribute to sustainability goals by improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting environmentally responsible business practices.

