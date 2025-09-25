Asia’s First Architectural Icon of Precision Design and Exclusive “Passion Spaces”

STUTTGART, GERMANY / BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - Porsche Design Tower Bangkok commenced construction today, marking a significant milestone in Asia’s ultra-luxury real estate sector. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by executives from Porsche Lifestyle Group and Ananda Development, amongst them the CEOs of both partners, Stefan Buescher and Chanond Ruangkritya. Scheduled for completion in December 2028, this is Porsche Design’s third real estate project globally and first in Asia. Located in Bangkok’s vibrant Thonglor area, the development introduces revolutionary features including exclusive “Passion Spaces.” A meticulously designed show unit also opened today.

Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group, stated: “This groundbreaking represents the perfect synthesis of Porsche Design’s engineering and design excellence. Innovations like the Kinetic Move façade system, the X-Frame, the Crown and the exclusive Passion Spaces demonstrate our commitment to creating living spaces that reflect technical sophistication and innovative functionality. This architectural masterpiece broadens the Porsche brand’s appeal by offering ultra-exclusive experiences.”

Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development, said: “We are proud to bring this vision to life in Bangkok. Together, we are setting a new standard for luxury living in Asia, reinforcing Bangkok’s position as a leading destination for global luxury real estate investment and creating a sophisticated living experience that celebrates the passions of our future residents.”

Located on Sukhumvit 38, one of Bangkok’s most prestigious addresses, the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok will feature 22 exclusive duplex and quadplex “Sky Villas” ranging from 525 to 1,135 square meters. The development showcases several revolutionary features that set new standards in luxury living:

--> “Passion Spaces” – Private garages for luxury car collections, fully customizable into sophisticated entertainment spaces

--> “The Kinetic Move” – An automated terrace system inspired by the iconic Porsche 911 Targa roof mechanism

--> “The Crown” – A distinctive lighting signature, inspired by Porsche’s iconic design, set to illuminate Bangkok’s skyline

--> “X-Frame” – An architectural feature inspired by Porsche’s Mission R concept car and its stunning exoskeleton structure creating a unique visual signature and column-free building entrance

--> “The Loop” – An innovative spiral access ramp enabling residents to drive vehicles to their Passion Space

Amenities include a 25-meter swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, spa facilities, social lounges, and business facilities. Each residence features a private swimming pool and technically inspired luxurious kitchens.

For a private show suite viewing or sales inquiries regarding Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, please email sales@pdtowerbangkok.com or visit pdtowerbangkok.com.