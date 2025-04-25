ASUS and JustCo Launch New Experience Zones in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2025 - Building on a successful collaboration in Taiwan since 2023, Asus (global technology leader) and JustCo (Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider) have announced an expanded partnership to redefine the “travel and work anytime, anywhere” experience for business travelers and modern workers in Singapore.

This expanded partnership introduces new ASUS Experience Zones at two JustCo locations, Changi Airport T3 and International Plaza. At these zones, JustCo members and business travelers can now access a carefully curated selection of high-performance ASUS products designed to improve productivity and comfort for a variety of professional needs:

•For effortless portability

1.ASUS ZenScreen MB249C portable monitor

2.ASUS ZenScreen MB229CF portable monitor

•For creative professionals and video editors who demand high color accuracy

1.ASUS ProArt PA329CRV professional monitor

2.ASUS ProArt PA279CRV professional monitor

•For casual or cozy gamers

1.ROG Strix XG27UCS gaming monitor

2.ROG Destrier Core gaming chair

3.ROG Strix XG27ACS-W gaming monitor

4.ROG Chariot X Core gaming chair

To mark this expanded collaboration, ASUS and JustCo hosted an exclusive launch event at JustCo’s International Plaza. A highlight of the event was a Productivity Masterclass led by Pratik Ranadive, Solutions Architect at Intel Singapore, offering actionable strategies for small and medium-sized businesses to improve efficiency. It was a valuable opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights and network with like-minded individuals.

Andre Chong, Vice President & Head of Marketing at JustCo Singapore had this to say about the launch of the new Asus Experience Zones: “At JustCo, we are committed to innovation and enhancing the flexible workspace experience. Our partnership with ASUS embodies this spirit as we integrate their cutting-edge technology into our centers. This seamless fusion enables our members to be more productive and enjoy a differentiated workspace experience that sets us apart.”

Michelle Lim, Deputy Marketing Director of ASUS Singapore also commented on the partnership: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with JustCo to Singapore, showcasing ASUS Experience Zones that blend wellness and productivity in Changi Airport and International Plaza. Our innovative monitors and ergonomic chairs are designed to support modern professionals with features that enhance comfort, reduce eye strain, and promote overall well-being. This strategic collaboration underscores our mutual commitment to creating environments that foster both wellness and efficiency,“

To celebrate this new launch, ASUS will be holding a limited-time promotion from now till 30 Jun 2025 with up to 15% off for selected ASUS and ROG items. For more information, please visit https://sg.store.asus.com/justco-promotion.

