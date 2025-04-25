TAPAH: The official results for the Ayer Kuning state by-election are expected to be announced around 9 pm tomorrow, said Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

He said this would be possible if the polling and vote-counting processes run smoothly without any disruptions, although unofficial results may be available earlier.

Ikmalrudin was speaking to reporters after inspecting preparations by EC personnel at the official vote-tallying centre at Dewan Merdeka here today.

He said the polling process would involve 601 personnel, including police escorts, who would be stationed at 19 polling centres.

At the same time, he reminded the 31,281 registered voters to bring their MyKad to facilitate name verification and help ensure a smooth voting process.

“Voters are encouraged to cast their ballots early due to the current unpredictable weather conditions. However, they may vote at any time within the designated voting hours,” he said.

He also reminded voters not to wear any clothing bearing the name, logo, symbol, or image of any political party to polling stations.

Ikmalrudin said 93.4 per cent of the 500 police personnel and their spouses had cast their ballots at two polling centres last Tuesday, adding that 116 postal ballots had also been issued to eligible voters.

On a related note, Ikmalrudin said 33 campaign-related offences had been reported so far, involving the unauthorised placement of campaign materials such as posters and banners.