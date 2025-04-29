HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - For spring, celebrations and gatherings, food lovers in Hong Kong are invited to indulge in a tantalising array of traditional European delicacies through the “Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe” campaign. This campaign brings together four iconic deli meats – Mortadella Bologna PGI, Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, Cotechino Modena PGI and Zampone Modena PGI – all of which showcase the best of European flavours and heritage.

As part of the campaign, these premium deli meats will be showcased at HOFEX 2025, Asia’s premier food and hospitality trade show, from 14-16 May 2025 at booth 3D-D20.

Food enthusiasts and trade professionals alike will have the chance to experience first-hand the quality and authenticity of these products, which have earned recognition through the European Union’s prestigious PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) and PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) certifications.

Adding European Deli Meats to Your Spring Feast

In celebration of spring, these premium and versatile deli meats can easily be incorporated into a range of festive dishes that are guaranteed to impress your guests. Here are four delightful recipe ideas to bring the authentic flavours of Europe to your spring table:

•Salad with Mortadella Bologna PGI: This recipe combines soft, aromatic slices of Mortadella Bologna with a medley of crisp greens, offering the perfect balance of savoury and freshness.

Try the recipe here.

•Lentil and Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette: A healthy and hearty dish, this salad pairs Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO’s sweet and delicate flavour with earthy lentils and a tangy balsamic vinaigrette.

Try the recipe here.

•Stuffed Zucchini with Cotechino Modena PGI: This recipe involves stuffing tender zucchini with Cotechino Modena PGI, creating a deliciously comforting dish that’s perfect for the springtime.

Try the recipe here.

•Zampone Modena PGI Dandan Udon: Zampone Modena PGI meeting springy udon noodles coated in a bold Sichuan-inspired sauce, will definitely add a fiery fusion vibe to your dinner.

Try the recipe here.

The Legacy of European Deli Meats

Mortadella Bologna PGI, Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, Zampone Modena PGI and Cotechino Modena PGI are made from the highest quality ingredients and centuries-old traditions, representing the finest in European craftsmanship.

Mortadella Bologna PGI is created from finely ground pork, a blend of spices, and is often studded with pistachios. A beloved European deli meat with a longstanding history, its smooth texture and slightly sweet flavour is perfect for adding to dishes or enjoyed on its own as part of a traditional antipasto platter.

Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO are small, ruby-red, cured sausages crafted using high quality pork and seasoned with garlic, pepper, and salt. Traditionally carried by hunters, this deli meat’s sweet and delicate flavour is perfect for pairing with cheeses and fruits or adding to salads and pureed dishes.

Cotechino Modena PGI and Zampone Modena PGI are made from pork encased in pig skin and in pig trotter’s skin respectively. Seasoned with traditional spices, they deliver punchy yet refined flavour. Whilst traditionally enjoyed during festive occasions, particularly New Year’s Eve, these delicacies have become everyday favourites over the years.

HOFEX 2025: Asia’s Gateway to European Culinary Excellence

Discover the heritage and craftsmanship behind these exceptional deli meats at HOFEX 2025, which will be launched in Hongkong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Visitors to booth 3D-D20 will enjoy tastings prepared by an expert chef, as well as daily workshops where they can learn about the production processes and unique qualities of these world-class products where the representatives from the three Consortia behind the campaign will also be present.

Don’t hesitate to sign up for one or more workshops! Click here.

The “Enjoy the Authentic Joy from Europe” campaign is a collaborative effort between three prestigious consortia – Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna, Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano, and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena IGP – and is co-financed by the European Union. These non-profit organisations work to preserve and promote their regions’ culinary heritage, ensuring that every product bearing the PGI and PDO labels meets the highest standards of quality, authenticity, and nutritional value.

Join us at HOFEX 2025, 14-16 May, to experience the rich flavours and traditions of some of Europe’s finest culinary exports.

Interested consumers can also check out the campaign’s website https://www.enjoytheauthenticjoy.co/ and social media accounts - Instagram and Facebook - for the latest news and updates with more announcements to follow soon.