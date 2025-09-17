LHDN opens registration for National Tax Seminar with Budget 2026 focus

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia has opened registration for the 2025 National Taxation Seminar featuring key insights into the upcoming Budget 2026 proposals.

This year’s seminar will focus on three main topics including e-Invoicing strategic preparation for mandatory compliance and digital transformation of property tax systems.

The seminar will be held in five sessions from October 14 to November 10 across multiple locations including Johor, Penang, Sarawak, and Sabah with one virtual session available.

Participation fees are set at 350 Malaysian ringgit with experienced speakers from the Finance Ministry and professional tax associations.

Tax practitioners and accounting professionals can gain latest updates on all Acts under LHDN’s administration following the Budget 2026 tabling on October 10.

Registered employers can claim training costs for participants through the Human Resource Development Corporation’s Training Assistance Scheme.

Employers must select the Non-Registered Training Provider Details – Government category when applying for the training grant.

Interested parties can register through the official seminar portal at https://seminar.hasil.gov.my for further details.

The Hasil Contact Centre at 03-8911 1000 remains available for enquiries along with HASiL Live Chat and official portal feedback forms. – Bernama