Four arrested after Trump Epstein images projected onto Windsor Castle

LONDON: Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday following an unauthorised projection of images featuring Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle.

The incident occurred as the US president arrived in Britain for his second state visit, during which he is scheduled to be hosted by King Charles at the royal residence.

Protesters initially displayed a massive banner near the castle before projecting multiple images of Trump and Epstein onto one of its towers.

Police confirmed the arrests were made on suspicion of malicious communications, describing the projection as an unauthorised public stunt.

The four adults remain in police custody following the incident at the historic castle located approximately 25 miles west of London.

This protest follows the recent publication by US House Democrats of a birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein over two decades ago.

The White House has denied the authenticity of the letter, which was among the materials projected onto the castle walls.

Other projected materials included pictures of Epstein’s victims, news reports about the case, and official police documents.

The released letter has reignited attention on Trump’s past association with Epstein, creating ongoing political complications for the president.

Trump previously acknowledged friendship with Epstein before their relationship deteriorated years before the financier’s 2019 death in prison.

The controversial birthday letter contained text describing Epstein as a “pal” alongside a crude sketch of a naked woman’s silhouette. – Reuters