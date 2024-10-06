$!Azbil to Exhibit at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2024

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 October 2024 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced its participation at the seventh Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) taking place from October 14 to 16. Under the theme “Empowering Sustainable Future through Automation,“ Azbil will showcase its wide range of industrial automation and building automation solutions. These solutions leverage advanced measurement and control technologies, engineering and maintenance services, all aimed at optimizing building operations and plant operations, driving sustainable growth.

ITAP, a Hannover Messe event organized by Constellar and Deutsche Messe, is Asia Pacific’s leading advanced manufacturing event, catering to companies looking to start, scale and sustain their adoption of Industry 4.0 processes and solutions. The 2024 theme, “Shaping a Sustainable Future with AI-Powered Manufacturing”, focuses on the integration of AI into manufacturing, leveraging technology for the betterment of industry and the environment. For manufacturers seeking to innovate and transform their operations, ITAP 2024 aims to support manufacturers from diverse sectors across different stages of technology adoption to grow their businesses while aligning with global environmental goals.

Azbil views ITAP as a key opportunity to strengthen Azbil’s business expansion in Southeast Asia and India. The company will feature innovative product demonstrations under the following categories.

-> Process automation, which introduces Azbil’s valve solutions with Azbil’s smart valve positioners and control valve maintenance support system that contribute to plant safety, stable operation, and improved productivity.

-> Factory automation, which showcases new single loop controller with high-functionality and high-performance reducing workload from installation to maintenance.

-> Building automation, with a focus on how Azbil’s digital twin applications to help realize smart facility management (which is advocated by the Singaporean government), contribute to energy conservation and drive sustainability for businesses.

The company will also give a live presentation on “Unlocking Operational Excellence: Control Valve Maintenance Support System” at the Industrial Innovation Stage on the first day of ITAP, as detailed in the Event overview below.

Based on the azbil Group philosophy of “human-centered automation,“ Azbil continues to provide customers with technology and services that contribute “in series” to creating a sustainable society.

For details, please visit the following website.

https://www.azbil.com/corporate/seminar/index.html