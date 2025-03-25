“Inheriting Traditional Chinese Medicine, Inspiring a Smarter Future”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2025 - Beijing Tong Ren Tang has a brand history spanning over 350 years. Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited (”Beijing Tong Ren Tang”) (3613.HK) in Hong Kong is committed to promoting the legacy of traditional Chinese medicine culture and supporting the industry’s long-term development. Recently, the company held a Plaque Cleansing (Complimenting) Ceremony at its Research and Development Production Plant at Tai Po Industrial Estate to celebrate the annual global “Tong Ren Tang Day,“ reaffirming its commitment to uphold virtues, nurture culture, and sustain traditional craftsmanship. Today, Beijing Tong Ren Tang officially announced its series of activities for 2025, highlighting the inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care.”

The “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” is organized by Beijing Tong Ren Tang and supported by China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (”CMHK”) through its education platform “Edubile”. The programme combines Tong Ren Tang’s over 350 years of traditional Chinese medicine wisdom with Edubile’s 5G+AIoT technologies, providing participating schools with a specially designed course named “Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course” that integrates STEAM education elements. The course aims to fuel Hong Kong students’ interest in traditional Chinese medicine culture and modern technology. It also seeks to enhance their awareness of career planning, nurture a new generation of student ambassadors promoting traditional Chinese medicine culture, and actively contribute to the development of community health. Today, Beijing Tong Ren Tang held a launch ceremony for the inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” at its Research and Development Production Plant at Tai Po Industrial Estate. Distinguished officiating guests included Mr. Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited; Mr. Liu Gang, Factory Manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited; Mr. Chen Ning Jie, Assistant General Manager, Product Centre, China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, and Mr. Wong Wai Lung, Senior Product Manager (Education Product), China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited, said, “With a brand history of over 350 years, Beijing Tong Ren Tang is dedicated to passing on the essence and wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine to benefit society and the world. We are thrilled to be supported by China Mobile Hong Kong’s education platform Edubile. By integrating the knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine with smart and innovative technologies, we bring a wealth of diverse experiences to campus for teachers and students. Our goal is to deepen public understanding, preserve this rich cultural heritage, and promote healthier lifestyles.” Mr. Chen Ning Jie, Assistant General Manager, Product Centre at China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, stated that CMHK was honored to collaborate with Beijing Tong Ren Tang through Edubile, jointly promoting the convergence of culture, education, and technology while proactively nurturing the next generation of talent. He mentioned that by leveraging CMHK Edubile’s proprietary 5G+AIoT technologies, they provided students with immersive and interactive learning experiences, which included cultivating and observing the growth cycles of Chinese medical herbs. Such an approach would inspire students’ research spirit and creative thinking. Mr. Chen expressed that China Mobile Hong Kong looked forward to working closely with Beijing Tong Ren Tang to create a new landscape in education.