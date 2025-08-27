Better Than Normal Launches Integrated AI Marketing and Coaching System for Singapore’s Service Professionals

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Better Than Normal Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based brand strategy and AI marketing consultancy, is transforming how service-based professionals establish credibility, expand visibility, and generate qualified leads through a fully integrated approach combining AI automation, authority marketing, and structured execution.



Operating in a highly competitive market where financial advisors, property agents, consultants, and coaches vie for client trust, Better Than Normal addresses the critical need for scalable marketing solutions that retain a personal touch. The company's proprietary WhatsApp AI chatbot system, which is deployable in 24 hours or fully customised within 10 days, will automate client inquiries, pre-qualifies leads, and schedules appointments seamlessly. When paired with targeted content strategies and paid advertising, clients have achieved return on ad spend (ROAS) of 5-25x, with top-performing campaigns exceeding 40x.



At the core of the company's methodology is the AI-Powered Trust Funnel™, designed to convert prospects into clients through:

· Authentic testimonial videos for social proof

· Structured referral systems to encourage client advocacy

· Authority content that addresses objections pre-sale

· Strategic paid ads to attract high-quality leads

· Tangible marketing assets such as books, media features, and branded communities

Better Than Normal operates on a Hybrid Coaching and Agency Model, providing both strategic guidance and execution support. Its team delivers comprehensive services including:

· Lead generation advertising on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok & YouTube

· Video podcast content production

· AI automation marketing and workflows

· Book publishing services

· AI sales funnels setup

“Most are either a coaching business or a marketing agency. We’re both. That hybrid gives our clients strategy and infrastructure under one roof,“ states Vicky Vaswani, co-founder of Better Than Normal Pte Ltd. This model caters especially to time-constrained professionals seeking measurable growth without the burden of managing in-house marketing teams.



Through its flagship platform GrowCast Show, Better Than Normal produces high-conversion interviews and video podcast marketing to help clients strengthen credibility, overcome sales objections, and build thought leadership on platforms including LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Spotify.







