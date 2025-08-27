Government introduces major procurement reform bill to combat corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is introducing another major reform with the tabling of the Government Procurement Bill 2025, which previous administrations were unwilling or unable to implement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated this legislation strengthens administrative governance following the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023.

He explained the bill reinforces checks and balances with procurement decisions open to challenge through an independent Review Panel and Procurement Appeal Tribunal.

The legislation introduces punitive measures for procurement non-compliance without exemption for the Finance Minister.

Anwar emphasised that courage in implementing reforms safeguards national dignity and ensures a just legacy for future generations.

He stressed that income improvement efforts require the highest governance standards and transparent financial management.

The nation’s history proves transparency and accountability are essential obligations rather than optional practices.

Anwar cited multiple scandals including Maminco, Bank Bumiputera’s collapse, foreign exchange losses, 1MDB, LCS procurement, and Jana Wibawa.

He declared that the culture of awarding contracts through direct negotiations must end immediately.

Corrupt practices enabling leakages, cronyism, and power abuse will no longer be tolerated under the new framework.

The entire power structure must submit to the law rather than law serving power interests.

Anwar acknowledged achieving these reforms presents significant challenges for the administration.

He reaffirmed commitment to ensuring full independence for enforcement agencies performing their duties.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, police, and Inland Revenue Board operate without interference from any party.

This commitment receives further reinforcement under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2024-2028. – Bernama