Brewing Up A Storm For International Coffee Month with Citadines

SINGAPORE - 2 August 2024 - The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), is inviting guests to embark on a captivating coffee adventure this October in celebration of International Coffee Month, with exclusive local Nanyang coffee roastery tour, engaging coffee workshops, and more across participating Citadines properties in Singapore.

Guests can experience a truly unique and unforgettable coffee experience by going for an exclusive local Nanyang coffee roastery tour that helps them deep dive into Singapore’s rich coffee culture where they can witness coffee roasting firsthand and uncover the roots of our beloved coffee-drinking traditions. This exclusive tour is a hidden gem available only to guests staying at Citadines.

But that’s just the beginning! Upon arrival at our Citadines properties, guests will receive a complimentary cold brew Kopi-O Kosong (Singapore’s version of Americano) and a Welcome Kopi Postcard filled with recipes and tips on navigating the local coffee scene. To add to the excitement, guests will receive our special Citadines For the Love of Coffee Limited Edition Welcome Kit, complete with coasters and a custom-designed Jute Bag. Plus, they get to enjoy a complimentary Kim’s Duet to-go cuppa every Tuesday morning and Thursday evening for the perfect pick-me-up or wind-down session.

For those unable to join the local Nanyang coffee roastery tour, we are bringing a taste of the experience to our participating Citadines properties with a mini-coffee exhibit showcasing the history of Singapore’s traditional coffee (known colloquially as kopi), the art of traditional kopi roasting, interactive sensory experiences, and insights into Robusta and Arabica beans. Guests can also participate in complimentary coffee workshops like DIY Coffee Scrub, How to Make Bullet Coffee, and traditional coffee appreciation sessions every Saturday at selected Citadines properties.

Join us this October at Citadines and immerse yourself in a world of coffee delights that are set to captivate your senses and elevate your stay to new heights. Booking starts from now till 30 September for stay between 1-31 October 2024 and enjoy additional 5% off with “Rediscover Singapore” offers rates. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information and to book your stay, visit: For the Love of Kopi | Discover ASR | English

