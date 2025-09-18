Tang Jie-Ee Wei reach China Masters quarter-finals after tough win

MALAYSIA’S mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei secured their quarter-final berth at the China Masters 2025 following a gruelling three-set battle.

The third-seeded Malaysian pair defeated Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel 21-13, 13-21, 21-16 in a 73-minute encounter at Shenzhen Arena.

They will face either Hong Kong’s fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet or Danish pair Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund in the next round.

Professional duo Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie suffered an early exit after losing to unseeded Taiwanese pair Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan 6-21, 21-16, 12-21.

Meanwhile, professional men’s doubles pair and third seeds Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani also moved to the last eight as they got the better of Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan 21-16, 22-20.

Awaiting Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin tomorrow are either home pair Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang or Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri from Indonesia. – Bernama