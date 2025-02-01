Canon Hong Kong Announces the Appointment of Mr Gary Lee as the New CEO

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025 - Canon Hongkong Company Limited (Canon Hong Kong) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Gary Lee as the company’s new CEO, with immediate effect.

With over three decades of experience in accounting and finance, Mr. Lee joined Canon Hong Kong in 1997 and has held several senior management positions across different business units and geographics, laying a solid foundation of leadership and expertise. In his new role, Mr. Lee will spearhead the company’s business operations in Hong Kong, Macau and the Greater Bay Area.

“Canon Hong Kong has a deep bonding with Hong Kong people for over 50 years. Leveraging the city’s unique geographical advantage as a gateway to Macau and the Greater Bay Area, we have achieved remarkable growth in both local and cross-border business with the immense support of our customers and business partners. I look forward to striving for new heights with the talented team. We will continue to drive digital transformation for our customers through innovative imaging technologies and intelligent business solutions. At the same time, we remain committed to our corporate philosophy of “Kyosei” to create greater value for the society and move towards a sustainable future with other stakeholders.” Mr. Lee shared.

Mr. Lee graduated from Hong Kong Baptist University in 1992 with a degree in Business Administration. His journey with Canon Hong Kong began in 1997 with initial focus on finance and accounting. In 2012, he earned an Executive MBA degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Known for his forward-thinking approach, Mr. Lee has been a strong advocate for utilizing advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.

In 2011, Mr. Lee was promoted to Senior Director, overseeing Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, Supply Chain Management and Legal and Compliance across Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, the Philippines and Mongolia. From 2017 to 2024, Mr. Lee took up the role of Vice President and CFO of Canon India, where he managed key functions spanning from Finance, Legal, Corporate Communication, Government Relations to Central Procurement. With his tremendous insight and a wealth of global perspective, Mr. Lee will lead the company to propel and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving industry.